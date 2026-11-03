Karlo Matkovic Career Night Leads Pelicans Past Undefeated Grizzlies

Karlo Matkovic career night heroics stunned the basketball world on Monday, as the Croatian big man led the New Orleans Pelicans to a thrilling 135-134 overtime victory that handed the Memphis Grizzlies their first loss of the season.

The 6-foot-11 forward put on a shooting clinic, erupting for a career-high 25 points in just 29 minutes off the bench to help improve New Orleans to 3-4.

Karlo Matkovic Career Night Powers the Offense

Matković completely shattered his previous personal best of 19 points by showcasing an entirely new dimension to his game. He shot a blistering 9-of-13 from the floor, which included a career-high five three-pointers.

His perimeter shooting proved vital for a New Orleans squad looking for frontcourt stability. Matković’s fifth triple of the night pushed the Pelicans ahead 124-115 late in regulation. Though Memphis erased the deficit behind a massive 40-point explosion from Ty Jerome, Matković’s production matched Zion Williamson for the team high, while adding six rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Selected 52nd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Matković has spent much of his early career as a low-minute specialist. Monday’s performance proved the versatile big man has the offensive upside to command a permanent, larger role alongside Williamson.

Tempers Flare After the Final Horn

The game itself was as fiery as the box score suggested. After Jeremiah Fears hit the decisive free throws with 7.3 seconds remaining in overtime to secure the 135-134 win, the intense emotions boiled over.

Players from both teams began shouting at each other near midcourt immediately after the final buzzer, requiring coaches and officials to step in and physically separate the groups. The chaotic finish brought a fittingly dramatic end to a night that snapped Memphis’s six-game win streak and gave the Pelicans a massive statement win to build on.