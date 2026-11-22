The New Orleans Pelicans received another troubling injury update Saturday, November 21, when star forward Zion Williamson was unexpectedly ruled out against the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson was not listed on New Orleans’ earlier injury report, but the NBA’s 7:30 p.m. ET injury report listed him as out with a left thigh contusion.

The late scratch came just 30 minutes before the scheduled 8 p.m. ET tipoff and one night after Williamson played 37 minutes in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For a player whose NBA career has repeatedly been interrupted by injuries, the sudden development raises familiar concerns about his ability to remain on the court.

Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight Against the Spurs?

No. Williamson has officially been ruled out for Saturday’s matchup against San Antonio because of a left thigh contusion.

The timing of the announcement was particularly surprising. The Pelicans’ official game preview, published earlier Saturday, did not include Williamson among the injured players.

That changed shortly before tipoff, leaving New Orleans without one of its most important offensive weapons.

Williamson had been productive in Friday’s 126-120 loss to the Thunder, recording 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 37 minutes.

Whether the thigh injury occurred during that game or developed afterward has not been publicly established. The official injury designation also did not provide a recovery timetable.

The Pelicans were already facing significant personnel problems. Trey Murphy III was ruled out for bilateral patellar tendinopathy injury maintenance, while Dejounte Murray was sidelined by a left ankle sprain.

Bennedict Mathurin, Bryce McGowens and Trendon Watford were also ruled out with their respective injuries.

With Williamson and Murphy both unavailable, New Orleans loses two important scoring options against a Spurs team that entered Saturday with a 13-3 record.

Zion Williamson’s Injury History Raises Bigger Concerns

A thigh contusion does not necessarily indicate a serious or long-term injury. But Williamson’s medical history makes even a seemingly minor setback difficult for the Pelicans to dismiss.

The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with injuries affecting his knees, feet, hands and hamstrings since entering the NBA in 2019.

According to an NBA.com report published in April 2026, Williamson had missed 280 of 556 possible regular-season games because of injuries over his career at that point.

His 2022-23 season was limited to 29 appearances because of a hamstring injury. He returned to play 70 games in 2023-24 but suffered another hamstring injury during the postseason play-in tournament, preventing him from participating in the Pelicans’ playoff series.

His durability has also fueled years of questions about his conditioning and weight, although there is no established connection between those concerns and Saturday’s thigh contusion.

There had been reasons for optimism entering the 2026-27 campaign.

Williamson appeared in 62 games during the 2025-26 season, his second-highest total since entering the league. He also established a personal best by playing 35 consecutive games.

That progress made his latest absence particularly frustrating. The Pelicans have repeatedly seen what Williamson can accomplish when healthy, but maintaining that availability has proven considerably more difficult.

Saturday’s late scratch does not establish that another extended absence is coming. The immediate question is whether the thigh contusion will cost Williamson additional games or prove to be a short-term setback.

For New Orleans, which entered Saturday at 5-12, losing its leading scorer without warning is another complication in an already difficult start to the season.