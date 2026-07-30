Knicks Urged to Check in With Clippers on Center Trade After Johni Broome News

The New York Knicks are almost done putting the finishing touches on their roster, hoping to run back the same core that won them their first NBA championship since 1973.

Leon Rose and company have done a good job of bringing back some key pieces, such as backup point guard Jose Alvarado, sharpshooter Landry Shamet, and bench scorer Jordan Clarkson.

But the Knicks got hit hardest at the center position, having lost both Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti in free agency to the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively.

They signed Andre Drummond in free agency to try and fill the offensive rebounding void left behind by Robinson, but that leaves New York with only two centers on the roster.

Where else can they turn to add some more depth at the position?

Knicks Urged to Reach Out to Clippers For Center Depth

Sports Illustrated’s Isaiah De Los Santos believes the New York Knicks should reach out to the Los Angeles Clippers, particularly in the wake of their recent trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Los Angeles dealt for Sixers big man Johni Broome earlier in the week, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, and now appears to have an embarrassment of riches after selecting two centers in the recent NBA Draft.

“While Brook Lopez is locked in as the Clippers’ clear starting center, the team now has a stockpile of depth behind him. LA drafted two towering rookies in Baba Miller (No. 36 pick) and Narcisse Ngoy (No. 57) this year, though the latter may be heading to college in an unprecedented situation,” wrote De Los Santos.

“At the very least, Miller will join a frontcourt that just added young center Yanic Konan Niederhäuser through the draft as a first-round pick only one season ago. There’s also the 6-foot-8 Isaiah Jackson, who’s played an estimated 89% of his minutes at center over his five-year career.”

With Brooke Lopez, Isaiah Jackson, Baba Miller, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Narcisse Ngoy and Broome now in the mix, the Clippers won’t be able to keep all five players into the season.

The Knicks, with a clear need at the position, could look to pry one center away from Los Angeles and fill that final vacant spot at the end of their bench.

Which Clippers Center Makes the Most Sense for Knicks?

With five different options to choose from, only a few Los Angeles Clippers centers make sense as trade targets for the New York Knicks.

At the start of the offseason, owner James Dolan made it clear that the Knicks would be staying under the second apron, which in turn forced them to lose Mitchell Robinson.

“There’s certain things in the NBA that you’d have to be suicidal to do. One of them is the second apron. Cannot go into the second apron,” Dolan told WFAN radio host Craig Carton after the championship.

That means the player the Knicks trade for will either have to be on a rookie contract, or playing for the veterans’ minimum.

That rules out Lopez and Jackson, but circles Miller, Ngoy and Niederhauser as real targets.

It remains to be seen if the Clippers are intent on trimming down at the position now.