OKC Thunder Gets Bad News About Cason Wallace Free Agency

The OKC Thunder are faced with a challenging decision as they look to retain promising two-way player Cason Wallace for the foreseeable future.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, two other teams are willing to pay Wallace $30 million annually if the Thunder decide to pay $30 million or more.

“Whether or not the Thunder can ink Wallace to a long-term extension comes down to how much they are ultimately willing to pay,” Siegel reported. “There are absolutely teams around the league who would jump on the opportunity to sign Wallace to an offer sheet next offseason if he is a restricted free agent, which would make things complicated for the Thunder to potentially match.”

“One league source told ClutchPoints that if Wallace were to hit restricted free agency, at least two different teams would be prepared to offer him a deal that exceeds $30 million in annual value. Is this a chance the Thunder are willing to take, especially after losing Dort and Wiggins?”

Thunder Running Out Of Time To Sign Cason Wallace

Wallace and the Thunder have until October 19 to agree to a rookie-scale contract extension.

Wallace, who was the Thunder’s second-best player in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals last season, is set to earn $7 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season under the final year of his guaranteed rookie deal, after which he will become a restricted free agent in 2027 if no extension is reached.

The 22-year-old is coming off an impressive third season where he earned an All-Defensive Second Team nod after helping OKC secure the franchise’s first-ever championship in 2025.

Earlier reports indicated that Wallace is highly valued across the league, with NBA front office executives ranking him as the top extension candidate among his remaining 2023 draft class peers.

With massive maximum contract extensions kicking in for core stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder are calculating their remaining cap space to manage future luxury tax and punitive second-apron penalties.

The Thunder already executed major roster adjustments, including trading away Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins for future draft assets.

Cason Wallace Is Not Focused On Contract Negotiations With The Thunder

During the Thunder’s media day, Cason Wallace insisted that he is only focused on helping the Thunder win games and let the contract negotiations go between his agent and OKC’s general manager Sam Presti.

“That’s between my agent and Sam (Presti),” Wallace said. “I’m just here to get better and win games.”

“It’s going to happen whenever it happens,” Wallace said of his contract. “Right now I’m not even thinking about it. We just got back together as a team. Training camp is tomorrow. So that’s really where my mind’s been at.”

Wallace is expected to take over the starting role left by Dort, who had been the Thunder’s primary perimeter defender since he came to OKC in 2020.

Wallace averaged 7.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Thunder during the regular season last year while shooting 35% from the 3-point line, a trait the team needs especially as their offense revolves around two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.