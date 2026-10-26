Jalen Williams Leaves Thunder Game With Devastating Injury

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams left the team’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night with a devastating injury.

The Thunder beat the Clippers 108-101, but they lost Williams to an injury in the final two minutes of the game, with what appears to be a devastating lower-body injury after Kris Dunn committed a flagrant foul.

We do not know exactly what the injury is yet, but based on the video, it appears to be a serious lower-body injury.

Watch the video of the injury below.

Jalen Williams’s Injury Leaves Teammates Speechless

Immediately after Williams was injured by Dunn’s flagrant foul, team medical personnel rushed to the floor and tended to him while his Thunder teammates watched in shock and horror.

Williams eventually left the court on a stretcher, with the All-Star giving the crowd a thumbs-up despite suffering what appears to be a terrible injury.

“Status alert: Jalen Williams (ankle) surrounded by trainers on floor Sunday. They are bringing a stretcher out for him.”

“Jalen Williams (ankle) gives two thumbs up to the crowd as he is being stretchered off.”

Jalen Williams (ankle) gives two thumbs up to the crowd as he is being stretchered off.pic.twitter.com/xvi4kXBvUv https://t.co/oqpsHIP0bG — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 26, 2026

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts to Injury

Speaking in his post-game interview, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared his immediate thoughts about seeing his teammate go down with the brutal injury that left everyone in the building in utter shock.

“I just feel bad for him. Nothing more than that,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Since the injury just happened, it is far too early to speculate about what exactly happened to Williams, only that his leg appeared to be badly injured.

It’s terrible to see this happen to Williams, one of the good guys in the NBA, who only played in 33 games for the Thunder last year as he was ravaged by injuries.

When he’s healthy, Williams is an All-NBA caliber player, but unfortunately for him, he has been dealing with some serious injuries the last few years.

Hopefully, this latest injury doesn’t end his season, but based on what we saw in the video, it certainly does not look good. Thunder fans, be sure to keep him in your prayers tonight.