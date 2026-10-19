Thunder Lock Up Key Player With $139 Million Contract Extension

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the doorstep of beginning the 2026-27 regular season.

Oklahoma City opens with a road game against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 20 in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals.

With this game comes a new-look starting lineup, including Cason Wallace sliding in at the shooting guard spot.

The key member of the Thunder moving forward was on the right end of positive news on Sunday night as well.

Read more on the agreement below.

Thunder, Wallace Agree to Contract Extension

Oklahoma City and fourth-year guard Wallace are in agreement on a five-year, $139 million extension as of Sunday night (Shams Charania).

Wallace, 22, is a major piece of OKC’s plans moving forward as they undergo a personnel overhaul. The Kentucky product is sliding into the open starting spot left open by Luguentz Dort, which creates a power vacuum that places faith in the under-25 core.

The 6’3″ guard is the centerpiece of this change. Wallace is already an exceptional defensive player, while also displaying upside as a creator and shooter on offense.

Read more on how this deal impacts the Thunder moving ahead below.

What Move Means for OKC Moving Forward

This deal doesn’t only demonstrate that OKC is in it to win it for the long haul. It also means that the Thunder are all-in on the development of Wallace.

While Oklahoma City might have to trade one of Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, or Jared McCain down the line, they can simply reap the benefits that each brings in the moment. Not only are all three dynamic players, they each own a high-end skill that positively impacts the team.

This is especially crucial in Wallace’s world, as he is now starting alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and the star-studded opening five.