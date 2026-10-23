Thunder GM Sam Presti Gave MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a Bizarre Gift That Quickly Cashed In

The Oklahoma City Thunder have become one of the NBA’s most fascinating examples of organizational patience, but a remarkable revelation about general manager Sam Presti suggests their philosophy was established long before the franchise reached championship contention.

Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently shared an unusual story about receiving a children’s book from Presti, who wanted to communicate an important message about their future together.

According to ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon, Presti gave Gilgeous-Alexander a copy of “The Tortoise and the Hare,” the classic fable about perseverance, patience, and the dangers of overconfidence.

The gift initially confused Gilgeous-Alexander, who expected something considerably more sophisticated from the executive responsible for Oklahoma City’s future.

However, the meaning behind that seemingly insignificant gesture reveals something much bigger about how the Thunder have approached building a sustainable winner.

Thunder’s Sam Presti Delivered Unusual Message to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Speaking with MacMahon before Oklahoma City’s season-opening victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Gilgeous-Alexander recalled expecting an extensive book filled with lessons and advice.

“I was expecting some long book, like full of pages and stories and a bunch of chapters and wisdom and stuff like that,” Gilgeous-Alexander told ESPN.

Instead, Presti introduced a familiar childhood story and explained how its message applied to the young guard’s development and the franchise’s future.

The underlying message was straightforward. Building something meaningful would require patience, consistency and trust, even when quicker solutions appeared more appealing.

“My journey resonates a lot with that,” Gilgeous-Alexander told MacMahon. “It just kind of made sense.”

What makes this exchange particularly revealing is that Presti was not simply asking his superstar to improve his basketball skills. He was asking him to believe in a process without knowing exactly when that process would produce results.

For a player with championship ambitions, that requires considerable trust.

Sam Presti’s Thunder Philosophy Reveals a Bigger NBA Lesson

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this story is how differently Oklahoma City approached the pressure to win compared with many NBA franchises.

Superstars frequently find themselves surrounded by organizations desperate to accelerate their championship timelines. Front offices sacrifice draft picks, make expensive acquisitions and sometimes abandon long-term plans after disappointing playoff performances.

Presti essentially presented Gilgeous-Alexander with the opposite proposition.

Rather than promising an immediate championship contender, he emphasized the importance of building something capable of lasting.

That distinction matters because Oklahoma City’s success was never supposed to depend exclusively on one superstar carrying an incomplete roster.

The development of Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and other young contributors became central to the franchise’s identity. Their growth allowed the Thunder to construct a competitive foundation without constantly pursuing dramatic changes.

The approach also required Gilgeous-Alexander to embrace an uncomfortable reality. His individual development could move faster than the team’s championship timeline.

That is where the children’s book becomes more meaningful.

The tortoise does not succeed because it possesses greater natural talent. It succeeds because it remains committed to its approach while the competition loses focus.

Of course, NBA championship contention requires considerably more than patience. Talent evaluation, coaching, roster management and fortunate circumstances remain essential ingredients.

However, patience gives those ingredients an opportunity to develop together.

Now, as Oklahoma City enters another season with championship expectations, the challenge has changed. The Thunder are no longer simply trying to reach the top. They must demonstrate that their organizational principles can withstand the pressure of remaining there.

And perhaps that is the most important lesson Presti’s gift continues to offer.

Winning a championship can tempt organizations to believe they have discovered a shortcut to sustained success. Maintaining that success requires resisting the temptation to abandon the principles that made it possible.

For Oklahoma City, the tortoise’s journey may be just as relevant after reaching the top as it was during the climb.