Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is carrying another MVP-level workload. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons believes the Oklahoma City Thunder should consider doing something they have rarely done under Sam Presti: sacrifice some of their future flexibility to help their superstar win now.

His proposed target is New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

Speaking on the Nov. 17 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons floated a three-team trade involving Oklahoma City, New Orleans and the Boston Celtics.

The framework would send Murphy to the Thunder, with Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams heading to Boston.

Simmons also raised the possibility of Boston moving Derrick White.

“I’m making this up,” Simmons acknowledged, making clear he was discussing a hypothetical deal rather than reporting trade negotiations.

Bill Simmons Floats Three-Team Trey Murphy Trade

One version of Simmons’ proposal would involve the following exchange:

Thunder receive: Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III Celtics receive: Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams

Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams Pelicans receive: Derrick White

The framework passes the salary-matching check on Fanspo’s NBA Trade Machine without requiring a trade exception.

Oklahoma City would send out approximately $27.3 million in salary while acquiring Murphy’s $27 million contract.

Boston would exchange White’s $30.3 million salary for Caruso’s $19.6 million and Williams’ $7.8 million.

New Orleans would absorb approximately $3.3 million in additional salary.

However, draft compensation, roster adjustments and final league approval would still need consideration.

Trey Murphy Could Address Thunder’s Scoring Problem

Simmons believes Oklahoma City desperately needs another proven scorer alongside Gilgeous-Alexander.

The reigning MVP is averaging approximately 31 points, but injuries have stripped the Thunder of several important contributors.

Jalen Williams is sidelined following surgery to repair a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle. Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace also remain unavailable.

Simmons questioned whether Oklahoma City has enough scoring and size to survive four playoff rounds.

“The guy I keep staring at for them is Trey Murphy,” Simmons said. “That’s actually exactly what they need.”

Murphy would give Oklahoma City a bigger perimeter scorer capable of easing Gilgeous-Alexander’s offensive burden.

His outside shooting also could create more space for the Thunder’s primary playmaker.

Sam Presti Faces Difficult OKC Trade Decision

The proposal would require Oklahoma City to surrender Caruso, an important defensive contributor, and Williams, a versatile reserve big man.

But the Thunder have considerable draft capital to help facilitate a transaction.

Simmons specifically mentioned Oklahoma City’s valuable Clippers pick and a protected first-round selection from Denver.

Still, he doubts Presti will pursue such an aggressive move.

“My guess with how Presti has dealt with this stuff over the years is that OKC will do nothing,” Simmons said.

That approach would preserve long-term flexibility while leaving Gilgeous-Alexander responsible for keeping an injury-depleted roster competitive.

For Simmons, the question is whether patience remains Oklahoma City’s best strategy.

Murphy offers one possible answer.

Whether Presti would seriously consider paying the price is another matter.