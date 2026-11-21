Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane made franchise history in the team’s 113-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets. According to StatMuse, Bane became the first player ever in Magic franchise history to finish a game with at least seven made threes and at least five steals. This game showed the two-way ability of the Orlando guard. He has been having a good season so far.

Magic Guard Historic Night Against Brooklyn

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 20: Desmond Bane #3 of the Orlando Magic in action against Noah Clowney #21 of the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on November 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Desmond Bane had 21 points, 3 assists, and 5 steals against the Nets while shooting 7/17, with all seven makes being three-pointers. This was an historic performance for Bane as he became the first player in Orlando history to record seven made threes and five steals in a game. The Magic needed every bit of it as they were in a close game trying to fend off Brooklyn.

Bane was also really good at taking care of the ball, finishing with only one turnover. In a season so far where the Magic have been dealing with a lot of injuries, Bane has been a consistent player for them on both ends. Without Paolo Banchero, he has had to step up and play better, and he has done so. This was a good game for Bane both offensively and defensively.

Bane Joins Exclusive Franchise History

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 20: Desmond Bane #3 of the Orlando Magic shoots against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on November 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Bane is now in a club by himself with this stat line. The Magic have had a lot of great players play for them, so for him to be the only player with seven made threes and five steals is amazing. His name will forever be in the history books as the first player to do this, and no one can take that from him. It was an incredible game that needed every single one of Bane’s threes and steals.

The Orlando Magic beat the Nets as Bane became the first player in franchise history to make seven three-pointers while getting five steals. It is an incredible feat that now sees Bane standing alone as the only player to do so. He has been very important through all of the Magics’ injuries. He and Franz Wagner have worked well together, trying to get the team on a winning path without Banchero.