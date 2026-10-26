Magic Get a Timely Lift From a Guard Who Had Yet to Play

The Orlando Magic needed someone to step up, and one of their injured guards delivered at exactly the right time. After missing the entire preseason and the first two games of the regular season with a right ankle sprain, Anthony Black returned Sunday night and helped Orlando beat the New York Knicks 111-102 at Madison Square Garden.

The Orlando Magic were already without Paolo Banchero, who is expected to miss several weeks with a high ankle sprain. Then Jalen Suggs left Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Black’s return was more than a welcome addition to the rotation: he gave Orlando an immediate offensive spark in a game it desperately needed to win.

Magic Guard Makes an Immediate Impact in Season Debut

Black came off the bench and finished with 18 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes. He shot 6-of-11 from the field and knocked down five of his seven three-point attempts. His plus-21 rating was the best on either team, underlining how much Orlando benefited from his return.

The fourth-year guard wasted little time making his presence felt. He scored nine of Orlando’s first 13 points and opened 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. His fifth three-pointer gave the Magic a 98-91 lead with just over three minutes remaining. Black eventually fouled out with 14.1 seconds left, but by then he had helped Orlando seize control of a game that had looked difficult for much of the night. (NBA)

Why Black’s Return Matters for Orlando

Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season, establishing himself as a more significant contributor in Orlando’s rotation. His ability to handle the ball, defend opposing guards and contribute as a scorer gives new head coach Sean Sweeney another option while Banchero is sidelined.

The Magic also needed help after Suggs exited in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury. His condition requires further evaluation, leaving uncertainty around Orlando’s backcourt depth. Black’s performance cannot erase those concerns, but it gives the team another capable guard at a time when its rotation is being tested.

Orlando’s 40-point fourth quarter secured its first victory of the season. Franz Wagner led the way with 23 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, scoring 21 points in the final period. Desmond Bane added 22 points, while Tristan da Silva contributed 19. Black’s return was an important part of the comeback, providing another scoring threat and helping the Magic find the offense they had lacked in their first two games.

Can Black Earn a Bigger Role?

Black’s performance was particularly encouraging because he had not played since before the regular season began. A player returning from an ankle injury might reasonably need time to regain his rhythm, but Black looked comfortable shooting from the perimeter and creating opportunities for teammates.

One strong game does not guarantee a permanent increase in minutes, especially once Orlando’s injured players return. Still, Black has given Sweeney a reason to consider a larger role for him. His combination of size, defensive ability and improving offensive production makes him valuable beyond a single hot shooting night.

The Magic will have to wait for more information on Suggs while continuing to manage Banchero’s absence. But Black’s return offers a welcome development in an otherwise difficult start. Orlando needed someone to step forward, and its returning guard did exactly that against the defending champions.