Orlando Magic Get Concerning Update on Paolo Banchero’s Injury Prognosis

The Orlando Magic are just two games into the 2026-27 season.

Not only is the team off to a massively disappointing 0-2 start, they are also dealing with an untimely injury.

Former number one overall draft selection Paolo Banchero left the first half of Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Magic fans have been holding their collective breath since this took place, and now there’s an answer surrounding his prognosis.

Orlando Receives Concerning News on Banchero

Jason Beede (Orlando Sentinel) was the first to break news that Orlando will miss Banchero for some time.

“ Magic forward Paolo Banchero suffered a low-grade right high ankle sprain during Friday’s loss to Minnesota, the @orlandosentinel confirmed. He’ll continue to undergo further testing and evaluation, but is expected to miss some time.”

Shams Charania of ESPN further adds that this diagnosis typically leads to a four-to-six week absence. There’s clearly a chance that Banchero returns prior to the traditional timeline, but this isn’t something the organization can bank on.

This is a major blow to Orlando, as first-year head coach Sean Sweeney is working towards taking the franchise to new heights. The moves the Magic continue to make lend to hefty ambitions, but the Eastern Conference is evolving alongside them.

Follow more on the potential fallout from Banchero’s impending absence below.

How Banchero Absence Impacts Magic

Critics will point to Orlando’s -13.9 net rating with Banchero on the floor this season (Statmuse) to point to the team possibly being better off.

The Magic roster is chalk-full of talent, but the on-court fit with Banchero is certainly clunky at times. The Duke product not growing as a three-point shooter or playmaker since coming into the league in 2022 remains a concern. The theory that teammate Franz Wagner is more effective without Banchero on the court is one as well.

The time that Banchero misses gifts Wagner, Jalen Suggs , and Desmond Bane more room to operate as scorers. It also potentially lends to shoring up major defensive concerns that are arising.

Despite this, the 6’10” forward provides a scoring punch that is challenging to replicate. Wagner and Bane in specific have relatively high floors as scorers, but labeling each as primary options on a nightly basis is asking a great deal. Beyond this, Orlando also gets smaller as a collective team. One of the major advantages the team holds is being one of the tallest teams in the league. Losing Banchero throws a wrench in this.

The other challenge is how Sweeney deals with the loss via his rotations. Banchero isn’t the only core player that is currently out, as third-year guard Anthony Black is still working his way back from an ankle issue himself.

How will a Magic roster that is already somewhat thin respond to this development? It will be fascinating to watch in the weeks ahead as the franchise seeks to return to the playoffs in a very crowded Eastern Conference.