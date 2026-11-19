Orlando Magic superstar Paolo Banchero reveals some crucial updates about his injury recovery.

Paolo Banchero hopes to return from his right high ankle sprain within the next couple of weeks, though neither he nor the Orlando Magic have announced a firm return date.

“I’m not playing right now so I don’t know when,” Banchero said via Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. “But hopefully within the next couple of weeks.”

Paolo Banchero’s Injury And His Recovery Timeline

Banchero’s injury is a low-grade right high ankle sprain sustained in the second game of the 2026-2027 regular season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 23.

The standard recovery window is typically four to six weeks. Banchero is now four weeks into his rehab.

Although he has already resumed light on-court work such as shooting, Banchero emphasized that high ankle sprains are complex and that he is prioritizing full healing over rushing back, pointing to teammate Franz Wagner’s prolonged recovery from a similar injury last season as a cautionary example.

While itching to rejoin his teammates, Banchero expressed satisfaction with how the Magic have held steady in his absence and remains focused on ensuring he is completely healthy for the remainder of the regular season and the postseason.

“It definitely is a complex injury and you just don’t want it to linger,” Banchero said. “You just want to let it fully heal. Because there’s cases of guys who came back too early and they bother them for the future, and even later into their career. And there’s guys who let it heal and were fine after.”

“So, I definitely just want to let it heal fully. Obviously it’s early in the season and you want to be there later in the season, postseason. But I do want to play very badly and I’m itching to get out there. At the same time, the guys have been playing great and it’s been fun watching them.”

The Magic have climbed to 8th in the Eastern Conference with a 6-8 record while Banchero recovers from a right high ankle sprain.

After opening the season at 0-2, Orlando rebounded with strong stretches, including a four-game winning streak capped by a 115–105 road win over the Boston Celtics, through the leadership of Banchero’s co-star Franz Wagner.

Magic Head Coach Reveals Paolo Banchero’s Spirits Amid Injury

Magic head coach Sean Sweeney said Paolo Banchero is making progress rehabbing a right high ankle sprain and remains in “good spirits,” though there is still no timeline for his return.

“He’s progressing,” Sweeney said. “No timeline right now, but (he is) doing good. Good spirits.”

“We just stick to (the) day-by-day here, trying to make sure we do a great job with getting the team ready to play and progressing as best we can with health. Then getting conditioning and then being ready to play the best basketball you can. Anytime a guy like that is off the court, you miss him, and when he comes back, you love having him back.”

Franz Wagner is the Orlando Magic’s primary go-to player, backed by Desmond Bane and Anthony Black taking on major scoring and playmaking duties.

Expect the Magic to slowly re-integrate Banchero into the lineup once he returns to his healthy form.