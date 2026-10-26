Magic Trade Franchise Staple In Pursuit of Shooting in Thought-Provoking Trade Proposal

The Orlando Magic have had a slow start to the 2026-27 NBA season. They are just 1-2, although they did beat the champion Knicks. However, injuries have already started to pile up, which has been a recurring theme for this team.

Jalen Suggs suffered a non-contact knee injury against the Knicks. Paolo Banchero is already missing games, as well. The core of the team might be in need of a shake-up. A trade proposal from Bleacher Report would have the Magic trade one of their franchise staples.

Magic Trade Proposal Shakes Things Up With Major Trade Proposal

Here is the full trade proposal:

Orlando Magic receive: Michael Porter Jr., 2027 first-round pick (via NYK), 2028 first-round pick (1-8 protected, via PHI), 2029 second-round pick (via GSW) and 2029 second-round pick (via MEM)

Brooklyn Nets receive: Franz Wagner

Wagner has had his own injury issues over the last few years. He has also struggled to shoot the ball from beyond the 3-point arc. This season, he is already off to a horrendous start from deep, making just 17.6 percent of his shots. The Magic desperately need better shooting.

Porter Jr. is one of the best shooters available on the market. He is clearly available, and the Nets are holding him until they get a great offer for him. He is coming off his best season from an offensive standpoint, scoring 24.2 points per game a year ago.

However, this trade is swapping one problem for another. Porter Jr. is also a very injury-prone player. He played only 52 games last season and has a history of having a bad back. This trade would only work if they are dedicated to breaking up Banchero and Wagner.

If Orlando continues to slide, they could look at trading either Wagner or Banchero. It doesn’t seem that the pairing is working very well. However, it is still very early in the season with a new head coach. Just three games in, it’s much too early to panic.

Orlando Still Has Hope to Make the Playoffs

The Magic are still a talented team when everyone is healthy. The problem is that they no longer can count on all of their pieces being together on the court. It’s unclear how long Suggs will be out, and Banchero seems to get hurt at least two or three times a year.

Desmond Bane continues to be their most consistent player. He needs to be after how many first-round picks the Magic traded for him. Now, they will lean on him even more with Suggs and Banchero out. So far this year, Bane is averaging just 15 points. That scoring average needs to go up.

Offensively, Orlando has struggled, as well. Through the early part of the season, they rank 22nd in the league in offense. They have to be more efficient with their scoring if they are going to have a shot to make the playoffs in a loaded Eastern Conference.