76ers Make Roster Decision On 2 Players After Raptors Game

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 30: Labaron Philon Jr. #00 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Philadelphia 76ers are assigning two players to the NBA G League following the Thursday night victory over the Toronto Raptors.
According to Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin, Justin Edwards and the rookie Labaron Philon Jr. will go to the G League ahead of the Delaware Blue Coats’ Friday night game against the Maine Celtics.
There is a chance they could be a part of back-to-back action, as the Blue Coats and the Celtics will run it back for a second night on Saturday, November 14.
Labaron Philon’s First G League Action
Going to the G League isn’t a form of demotion for Philon. The rookie guard simply hasn’t gotten a ton of minutes for the Sixers early on, which isn’t unexpected.
Being a late-round rookie on a championship-hopeful team, it was always going to be difficult for Philon to crack the rotation right away.
So far, he’s got eight games of action. Philon has averaged 5.6 minutes off the bench. He is shooting 33.3% from the field, putting up 2.1 points per game.
Justin Edwards’ Lack Of Playing Time
Edwards is a third-year NBA veteran.
While he has expereince, his lack of minutes so far this season isn’t surprising. Last year, Edwards played in more games compared to his rookie effort, but his minutes were down 11.
This year, Edwards has appeared in just six out of 13 games for the Sixers. He’s only seen the court for 2.5 minutes per game.
Friday will be a good opportunity for Edwards to stay active.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Philadelphia 76ers are assigning two players to the NBA G League following the Thursday night victory over the Toronto Raptors. According to Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin, Justin Edwards and the rookie Labaron Philon Jr. will go to the G League ahead of the Delaware Blue Coats’ Friday night game against the Maine Celtics. There […]