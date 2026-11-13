76ers Make Roster Decision On 2 Players After Raptors Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are assigning two players to the NBA G League following the Thursday night victory over the Toronto Raptors.

According to Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin, Justin Edwards and the rookie Labaron Philon Jr. will go to the G League ahead of the Delaware Blue Coats’ Friday night game against the Maine Celtics.

There is a chance they could be a part of back-to-back action, as the Blue Coats and the Celtics will run it back for a second night on Saturday, November 14.

Labaron Philon’s First G League Action

Going to the G League isn’t a form of demotion for Philon. The rookie guard simply hasn’t gotten a ton of minutes for the Sixers early on, which isn’t unexpected.

Being a late-round rookie on a championship-hopeful team, it was always going to be difficult for Philon to crack the rotation right away.

So far, he’s got eight games of action. Philon has averaged 5.6 minutes off the bench. He is shooting 33.3% from the field, putting up 2.1 points per game.

Justin Edwards’ Lack Of Playing Time

Edwards is a third-year NBA veteran.

While he has expereince, his lack of minutes so far this season isn’t surprising. Last year, Edwards played in more games compared to his rookie effort, but his minutes were down 11.

This year, Edwards has appeared in just six out of 13 games for the Sixers. He’s only seen the court for 2.5 minutes per game.

Friday will be a good opportunity for Edwards to stay active.