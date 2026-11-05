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Tyrese Maxey Gives 3-Word Reaction To Injury After 76ers-Pistons Game

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New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 30: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

As the Philadelphia 76ers worked on closing out the Detroit Pistons on November 4, the star guard Tyrese Maxey dove for a loose ball to avoid losing control late in the game.

Unfortunately, that kind of effort can come with a bad price to pay.

After the incident, Maxey attempted to keep a positive expression, but he was clearly holding his hand in pain. Throughout the final sequences of the game, Maxey looked to be dealing with discomfort.

Tyrese Maxey Gives 3-Word Reaction To Injury After 76ers-Pistons Game

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Following the game, Maxey addressed reporters and was asked about his hand.

The star guard had a simple response: “I’ll be fine,” he said, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim.

The reporter added that somebody in the scrum pointed out that Maxey’s pinky looked swollen. Maxey responded with: “You wouldn’t believe me if I told you, this is how my finger’s looked all season since last year. But I’m fine.”

Any injury to the team’s two-time All-Star is worth worrying about, but Maxey has had issues with his hand–specifically his pinkie–in the past.

Back in March, during the 2025-2026 NBA season, Maxey was diagnosed with a tendon injury to his right pinkie. The Sixers braced for a three-week absence, but Maxey pushed through and made it back on the court before that timeline expired.

Clearly, Maxey is suggesting that he’s not dealing with a re-injury, but it’s worth noting.

Maxey vs Detroit Pistons

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The star guard checked into Wednesday’s action for 34 minutes.

Maxey shot 5-for-16 from the field, scoring 19 points. He also dished out seven assists, while coming down with one rebound.

After taking down the Pistons with a 112-106 win, the Sixers advanced to 8-1 on the year. They are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for NBA Cup action on Friday.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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