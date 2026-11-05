As the Philadelphia 76ers worked on closing out the Detroit Pistons on November 4, the star guard Tyrese Maxey dove for a loose ball to avoid losing control late in the game.

Unfortunately, that kind of effort can come with a bad price to pay.

After the incident, Maxey attempted to keep a positive expression, but he was clearly holding his hand in pain. Throughout the final sequences of the game, Maxey looked to be dealing with discomfort.

Tyrese Maxey Gives 3-Word Reaction To Injury After 76ers-Pistons Game

Following the game, Maxey addressed reporters and was asked about his hand.

The star guard had a simple response: “I’ll be fine,” he said, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim.

The reporter added that somebody in the scrum pointed out that Maxey’s pinky looked swollen. Maxey responded with: “You wouldn’t believe me if I told you, this is how my finger’s looked all season since last year. But I’m fine.”

Any injury to the team’s two-time All-Star is worth worrying about, but Maxey has had issues with his hand–specifically his pinkie–in the past.

Back in March, during the 2025-2026 NBA season, Maxey was diagnosed with a tendon injury to his right pinkie. The Sixers braced for a three-week absence, but Maxey pushed through and made it back on the court before that timeline expired.

Clearly, Maxey is suggesting that he’s not dealing with a re-injury, but it’s worth noting.

Maxey vs Detroit Pistons

The star guard checked into Wednesday’s action for 34 minutes.

Maxey shot 5-for-16 from the field, scoring 19 points. He also dished out seven assists, while coming down with one rebound.

After taking down the Pistons with a 112-106 win, the Sixers advanced to 8-1 on the year. They are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for NBA Cup action on Friday.