LeBron James Discusses Mindset Change in Year 24

The Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to a 7-1 start this season. They’re living up to the hype after trading for Jaylen Brown and signing LeBron James this offseason. One of the most intriguing parts of this season is watching James get accustomed to a new team in year 24.

James is still playing at a high level, despite being 41. However, he can’t do some of the things he used to do athletically. On his podcast, “Mind the Game,” James told Steve Nash about a play from earlier in the season in which he stole a ball against the Indiana Pacers and was chased down on a fast break by rookie Jalen Slawson.

The old LeBron went up for a dunk, but the 41-year-old James went up for a layup instead, which got blocked. James recapped the play by saying, “If I try to take off and dunk this ball, this kid looks like he’s gonna (mess) me up…If I try to go up and dunk this ball and this kid (messes) me up, I’m out 2-4 weeks. Those are the type of things that clicks into your head; even five years ago I would’ve probably taken off, but early November, as you’re building up (it probably wasn’t worth it).”

James Becoming a More Cerebral Player

James can no longer play the way he used to. He knows his body better than anybody, and he cannot risk missing time due to injury. While he may not be making highlight plays anymore, he finds plenty of ways to contribute.

So far this season, James is averaging 16.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 7.0 rebounds. James is no longer being asked to carry a team as we have seen in years past. Instead, he will take a smaller role while still being counted on in big moments.

The most impressive part of James’ season so far may be his defense. According to StatMuse, James has the fourth-best defensive rating in the NBA this season. His 102.9 rating trails only Victor Wembanyama, Paul Reed, and Cade Cunningham. That level of defense is rare from a 41-year-old.

James’s top priority is being healthy when the postseason comes around. The Sixers have enough talent to get through the regular season with James taking days off to rest. However, they will need him if they want to win the championship.

The Sixers have played great through eight games, but they still have a long way to go this season. Over 82 games, everyone will face adversity; it will be interesting to see what happens when it does. But having a veteran like James on their side should help him smooth over anything that comes their way.