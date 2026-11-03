LeBron James & Wife Savannah Reveals Major Family Adjustment After 76ers Move

LeBron James’s move to the Philadelphia 76ers has brought changes beyond the basketball court. After spending years in Los Angeles, the four-time NBA champion is now adjusting to life on the East Coast while continuing his career with another franchise. His move has also created a different routine for his wife, Savannah James, and their children.

Savannah recently appeared on Keke Palmer’s show, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,” where they discussed family life, personal changes, and LeBron’s decision to join Philadelphia. As the James family adjusts, school and basketball shape their children’s schedules.

LeBron is finding his place on the 76ers, who have started strong. The veteran forward has contributed to their early success, and his latest game against Chicago sparked an unexpected moment that caught fans’ attention.

Savannah James Explains Family Challenges After LeBron James Joins the 76ers

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Savannah James told Keke Palmer that balancing family life across Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia is a major challenge since LeBron James joined the 76ers. New York will be the family’s hub as she travels between the cities.

“The crazy in my life is the fact that I have to figure out how to be in three places at once,” Savannah said. “So there’s a little caveat to that. New York will be the hub, so it will be LA, New York, and Philly.”

Her duties go beyond LeBron’s schedule. Their son Bryce attends school in Tucson, adding college basketball to family travel. Savannah said coordinating it all can be difficult.

“When one thing is off, it throws my whole day off,” she explained.

The conversation also turned to the family’s youngest child, Zuri, and how she reacted to her father’s move.

Savannah said Zuri initially wanted to understand how often she would see LeBron and whether she would have to relocate.

When the family considered spending more time in New York or Philadelphia, Zuri made her preference clear that she wants to stay in school and keep playing volleyball with her teammates.

“She’s actually like, ‘Yeah, no, volleyball and school. I don’t want to be away from school for that long. I still want to play with my teammates,’” Savannah recalled.

Savannah is more comfortable with the changing arrangements, believing they can travel while maintaining individual routines instead of relocating everyone immediately..

LeBron James Shares Viral Wine Moment During 76ers Win Over Bulls

While Savannah is adjusting to the family’s new arrangements, LeBron James has also been finding ways to enjoy his new chapter in Philadelphia.

The 76ers continued their strong start with a 126-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, securing their fourth consecutive win.

During the game, James had an unusual interaction with a fan sitting behind the basket.

After a missed fast break, he collided with a spectator and spilled the fan’s wine. James sipped it before returning to the game.

The moment quickly attracted attention after video of the incident circulated on social media. James later explained the unexpected decision during his postgame media availability.

“I crashed into him, spilled some of his wine,” James said. “So I wanted to see if it was worth it on my arm and how good it was. It was alright.”

The exchange brought laughter during the interview. James also finished the contest with 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Philadelphia improved to 7-1 with the victory, extending its winning streak to four games. The 76ers have established themselves among the early leaders in the Eastern Conference.

For James, the move to Philadelphia has brought a new basketball environment and a different family routine.

While Savannah works through the challenges of managing multiple cities, the veteran forward continues to settle into his role with the 76ers.