LeBron James’ Agent Comes Clean on 76ers Move Hours Before Pistons Game

LeBron James has entered a new chapter of his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers, and the early results have been encouraging. After spending several seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 41-year-old is now playing alongside Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey as Philadelphia looks to compete for another championship.

The 76ers have made an impressive start to the 2026-27 season, holding a 7-1 record and leading the Eastern Conference. James has averaged 16.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 7.0 rebounds while taking on a team-first role alongside Philadelphia’s other established stars.

However, James’ change in environment has also raised questions about how he is approaching this stage of his career. His agent, Rich Paul, recently explained why the opportunity to play alongside other high-level contributors has allowed James to experience the game differently.

Rich Paul Explains Why LeBron James Is Enjoying His Role With 76ers

Paul highlighted the importance of playing alongside teammates who can carry significant responsibilities rather than requiring James to shoulder the entire burden.

Rich Paul says LeBron is playing with more Joy in Philly vs with the Lakers: “When you’re in years 22,23,24, and you still have something left in the tank, it’s a beautiful situation where you can position yourself alongside other guys that can play roles at a high level that… https://t.co/0eHLn8SBJR pic.twitter.com/IyknRLyzge — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) November 4, 2026

“When you are in the years of 21, 22, 23, 24, and you still have something left in the tank, it is a beautiful situation when you can position yourself alongside of other guys that can play roles at a high level that give you a real chance of winning, and you don’t have to try to be someone that you’re no longer capable of being today due to all of the tenure and all of the miles and all the production and all the years played,” Paul said.

His comments point to the value of James having a supporting cast that can produce consistently. Philadelphia has several established offensive options, including Brown, Maxey and Embiid, allowing James to contribute without carrying the same responsibilities he had during parts of his Lakers tenure.

The early numbers reflect that adjustment. James is averaging 16.2 points per game while adding playmaking and rebounding. His experience also gives Philadelphia another option in important moments as the team builds chemistry.

The 76ers’ 7-1 start has further strengthened the optimism surrounding the roster. Their combination of established stars and supporting contributors has helped them move to the top of the Eastern Conference standings in the opening weeks.

For James, the chance to compete alongside players who can create their own offense seems like an important part of enjoying this stage of his career.

LeBron James Finds Joy With Philadelphia 76ers After Strong Start

James’ recent performance against the Chicago Bulls offered another example of his approach in Philadelphia. The 76ers secured a 126-107 victory, with James finishing with 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

He also connected with rookie VJ Edgecombe on two impressive cross-court outlet passes that led to dunks. James appeared relaxed throughout the contest and even danced after making a shot.

One lighthearted moment came when he ran into the stands and spilled a fan’s wine. James later explained why he decided to taste some.

“I spilled some of his wine, so I wanted to see if it was worth it on my arm, how good it was,” James said. “It was aight. It was aight.”

James also discussed the importance of enjoying the smaller moments during a long NBA season.

“It’s a long marathon, and if you don’t find ways to have fun, even though you’re working and you’re locked in, it can wear on you,” he said.

“For me, especially at this part in my career, too, just appreciating the moments, the small moments. These fans are great to us, and we try to be great to them as well by playing the game the right way, playing the game hard and then also being showmen, as well.”

Philadelphia’s win over Chicago featured contributions across the roster. Maxey scored 26 points, Brown added 25 and Edgecombe finished with 21. Embiid contributed 15 points in 25 minutes as head coach Nick Nurse managed his workload because of a plantar fascia injury in his right foot.

The 76ers still have time to develop chemistry, but their opening record has been encouraging. James’ reduced scoring role and the presence of multiple offensive options have also helped define his latest chapter in Philadelphia.