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Jaylen Brown Opens Up On Injury Concerns With 76ers

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Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the baskeduring the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When it comes to injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers have a few minor setbacks to monitor early on. Jaylen Brown is on that radar, as he deals with patellar tendinopathy in his left knee.

Last week, Brown missed his first game since debuting with the 76ers for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

In the following game, which took place the next night, Brown was questionable again. He ended up getting cleared to play for 38 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When the Sixers returned to the court on Monday night to take on the Chicago Bulls, Brown checked in for 32 minutes.

He doesn’t seem to have a setback severe enough to put a cap on his minutes, but it’s obviously something to keep an eye on.

Jaylen Brown Opens Up On Injury Concerns With 76ers

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Isaac Okoro #35 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half of a game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“It’s been a little sore. Been having some flares. It’s nothing to be overly concerned about, but I’ll progress as the season goes on,” Brown told reporters on Monday night, after the Sixers defeated the Chicago Bulls.

“I haven’t felt very athletic, like my normal self, and feeling a little under the rim, you know, but I’m looking forward. I felt better today. Looking forward to getting that pop back in my step so I can explode and take off. I haven’t been as athletic as I would like to start the season. Knee, Achilles, calf has been part of it.”

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Brown has logged over 250 minutes through the first seven games he played this season. From a scoring standpoint, his numbers are down compared to last season. Still, Brown is the Sixers’ second-most productive scorer. He’s extremely critical to their early success.

While shooting 45.7% from the field and hitting 41.9% of his threes, Brown is producing 20.6 points per game. He’s also dishing out 4.3 assists and coming down with 6.9 rebounds per game.

After the 76ers took care of business against the Bulls with a 127-107 win, Brown’s status moving forward shouldn’t change. He was not present on the initial injury report for the next matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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