When it comes to injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers have a few minor setbacks to monitor early on. Jaylen Brown is on that radar, as he deals with patellar tendinopathy in his left knee.

Last week, Brown missed his first game since debuting with the 76ers for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

In the following game, which took place the next night, Brown was questionable again. He ended up getting cleared to play for 38 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets.

When the Sixers returned to the court on Monday night to take on the Chicago Bulls, Brown checked in for 32 minutes.

He doesn’t seem to have a setback severe enough to put a cap on his minutes, but it’s obviously something to keep an eye on.

Jaylen Brown Opens Up On Injury Concerns With 76ers

“It’s been a little sore. Been having some flares. It’s nothing to be overly concerned about, but I’ll progress as the season goes on,” Brown told reporters on Monday night, after the Sixers defeated the Chicago Bulls.

“I haven’t felt very athletic, like my normal self, and feeling a little under the rim, you know, but I’m looking forward. I felt better today. Looking forward to getting that pop back in my step so I can explode and take off. I haven’t been as athletic as I would like to start the season. Knee, Achilles, calf has been part of it.”

Brown has logged over 250 minutes through the first seven games he played this season. From a scoring standpoint, his numbers are down compared to last season. Still, Brown is the Sixers’ second-most productive scorer. He’s extremely critical to their early success.

While shooting 45.7% from the field and hitting 41.9% of his threes, Brown is producing 20.6 points per game. He’s also dishing out 4.3 assists and coming down with 6.9 rebounds per game.

After the 76ers took care of business against the Bulls with a 127-107 win, Brown’s status moving forward shouldn’t change. He was not present on the initial injury report for the next matchup against the Detroit Pistons.