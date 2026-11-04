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Ex-76ers Sharpshooter Gets Final Status With Pistons For Wednesday

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Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 14: Isaiah Joe #17 of the Detroit Pistons goes to the basket against Terrence Shannon Jr. #4 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during a preseason game at Target Center on October 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Pistons defeated the Timberwolves 128-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The first time the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Detroit Pistons this season, the Sixers got a look at one of their former players, Isaiah Joe, playing for his new team.

Unfortunately, that run ended quickly. Joe came off the bench for the Pistons in his third game with Detroit for just four minutes.

When Joe took a hard fall, he was ruled out for the rest of the game. He finished the night with one shot–one make–resulting in two points.

Since the Pistons defeated the Sixers 106-93 that night, Detroit has played in four games. Joe has been ruled out for each one.

Detroit Pistons v Miami Heat
GettyDaniss Jenkins #24 oMIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 23: f the Detroit Pistons reacts with Isaiah Joe #17 against the Miami Heat during the first half at Kaseya Center on October 23, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“From where we were standing, you could hear it,” Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff told reporters recently. “You knew it was going to be one of those ones that was difficult … we have plenty of time to get him back and get him on the floor.”

While Joe has been active at Pistons practice, recently spotted getting shots up, he’s not quite ready to return to the court just yet. The Pistons ruled out Joe for a fifth-straight game against the Sixers on Wednesday due to a right hip contusion.

“Isaiah Joe is getting up shots at Pistons practice today,” Jacob Richman reported on X on Tuesday, November 3. “Missed his 4th straight game last night.

Isaiah Joe’s Journey From The 76ers To Pistons

Utah Jazz v Oklahoma City Thunder
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – APRIL 5: Isaiah Joe #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates a made basket during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Paycom Center on April 5, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old sharpshooter was once a member of the 76ers.

In 2020, Joe was a second-round pick for the Sixers out of Arkansas. He joined a team run by Doc Rivers, seeing the court for 41 games as a rookie.

In year two, Joe averaged 11.1 minutes of playing time in 55 games. He averaged 3.6 points, while shooting 33.3% from three.

When the Sixers reached the 2022-2023 season, Joe didn’t make final cuts for Philly. He was scooped up by the Oklahoma City Thunder and turned into a valuable three-point threat off the bench.

Joe spent four seasons with the Thunder, contributing to their championship-winning run in 2024-2025. Before getting moved to Detroit, Joe averaged 11.1 points, while shooting 42.3% from three in 71 games during the 2025-2026 season with the Pistons.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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