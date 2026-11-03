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Joel Embiid Addresses Recent Setback After 76ers Beat Bulls

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers have a new setback to keep an eye on for Joel Embiid throughout the 2026-2027 NBA season: plantar fasciitis.

Ahead of Monday’s action between the Sixers and the Chicago Bulls, Embiid was listed as questionable. That was the first time he was on the injury report when it wasn’t the first or second night of a back-to-back set.

Before Monday’s Sixers victory over the Bulls, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse noted that the pain comes and goes for Embiid. The team is just doing what they can to manage it.

After the game, Embiid spoke on the setback from his perspective.

Joel Embiid Addresses Recent Setback After 76ers Beat Bulls

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action during an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“It’s been going on like that for the last few [games],” Embiid told reporters after a short night.

“It’s painful … But yeah, we’ve been able to manage it, but it has its ups and downs … You feel it on the court, so it certainly doesn’t help.”

Outside of Embiid, each Sixers starter on Monday night checked in for over 30 minutes. The star center had just 24 minutes of playing time.

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball while defended by Jay Huff #32 of the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Fortunately, Embiid was still quite productive. The star center dropped 15 points, while coming down with eight rebounds and dishing out three assists. He was a plus-21 on the court during his short shift.

Moving forward, it’s unclear if Embiid will remain on the injury report. After taking down the Bulls with a 126-107 victory, the Sixers are going to fire up a road trip, beginning with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. They’ll close out the week against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls.

Without any back-to-backs, Embiid should be healthy enough to play, barring any setbacks. Soon, the Sixers will reveal his status for Wednesday’s action.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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