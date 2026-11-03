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LeBron James Wine Clip Sparks False Claim of $200,000 NBA Fine

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

LeBron James really did take a sip of a fan’s wine during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Nov. 2. He confirmed it after the game. As of Tuesday morning, the NBA had announced no fine for the incident, despite a viral Instagram post claiming the league had already docked him $200,000.

Instagram screenshot showing LeBron James in a Sixers jersey beside an unsubstantiated claim that the NBA fined him $200,000.
Getty An Instagram post claimed the NBA fined LeBron James $200,000 after he sipped a fan’s wine during the Sixers’ win over the Bulls. The league had announced no fine as of Tuesday morning. (Screenshot via Instagram/@theboxscoreph)

The post, from the account theboxscoreph, paired the courtside clip with an image of James dancing on the floor. Both moments happened during Philadelphia’s 126-107 win. They came in different quarters, and the post supplied no league statement or on-the-record source for its claim that one caused the other.

Did the NBA Fine LeBron James for Drinking Wine?

There was no public NBA announcement backing the $200,000 claim as of Tuesday morning. A check of NBA Communications and contemporaneous coverage turned up no confirmation of a fine or a league finding that James was intoxicated.

The sequence matters. The sip came in the third quarter, when James chased a pass beyond the baseline and collided with a spectator. The dance came in the fourth, after James made a layup while drawing a foul. ESPN’s Kris Rhim reported that Tyrese Maxey cracked up at the celebration. James and Maxey danced together again after Maxey scored through contact moments later.

The Instagram graphic turned those two scenes into a claim about league discipline. The game footage establishes when the moments happened. The alleged fine would require separate confirmation from the league or credible reporting.

What LeBron James Said About the Sixers Fan’s Wine

The fan was Troy Clemons, a longtime Sixers season-ticket holder. Clemons told ESPN he was glad James was in Philadelphia and took the spill in stride. James said some of the red wine ended up on his arm, so he wanted to see how it tasted. His review was brief: “It was all right.”

James returned to the floor and finished with 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Maxey led Philadelphia with 26 points, and all five Sixers starters scored in double figures. The win was Philadelphia’s fourth straight and moved the team to 7-1. NBA box score

James’ nine assists were part of a strong early run as a playmaker for Philadelphia. The Sixers’ next game is Wednesday against Detroit, the only team to beat them through their first eight games.

Erik C. Anderson is an award-winning sports journalist covering the NBA, NFL, MLB and trading card market for Heavy.com. His coverage focuses on breaking news, trade rumors, roster moves, player contracts and the stories driving national fan conversation. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Associated Press, USA Today and ESPN. More about Erik C. Anderson

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LeBron James Wine Clip Sparks False Claim of $200,000 NBA Fine

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