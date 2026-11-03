Hi, Subscriber

76ers’ VJ Edgecombe Gets Honest On Lack Of Scoring Early On

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 30: Vj Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers is introduced before a game against the New York Knicks during an Emirates NBA Cup game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Many believed that VJ Edgecombe’s development could take a hit due to the Philadelphia 76ers loading up their starting five with a superteam structure.

On a team with Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Jaylen Brown, the sophomore guard is clearly going to be viewed as the fifth option.

But the Sixers haven’t seen any of their stars hogging the ball. They are passing with ease and rolling with the hot hand, which happens to be Maxey through the first few weeks.

As for Edgecombe, his scoring role looks different each night. He made it clear that he’s more than fine with that.

76ers’ VJ Edgecombe Gets Honest On Lack Of Scoring Early On

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 24: Vj Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Bucks 127-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“I don’t get antsy or impatient or anything. We’re 7-1, and that’s the most important thing,” Edgecombe told reporters on Monday, November 2.

“Tonight, I was able to get going a little bit, but once you just find that joy out there, just playing basketball, I was just kind of hard on myself early because I was missing shots I make, and that’s not on nobody else but me. It’s fun when you’re winning, you know. I don’t want to be a cancer because I ain’t getting the shots that I want to get, you know. I’m still learning.”

VJ Edgecombe’s Season So Far

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: Vj Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks the ball during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

He’s not near the top of the team when it comes to scoring, but Edgecombe has played a key role on both ends of the floor.

Whether it’s solid defense or hitting clutch shots, Edgecombe is simply taking whatever comes to him.

Before Monday’s action against the Chicago Bulls, Edgecombe was shooting 38.8% from the field to average 11.3 points per game.

When he got to the Bulls matchup on Monday, Edgecombe hit on nine of his 12 attempts from the field, putting up 21 points. He also tacked on five assists, while coming down with three rebounds, blocking one shot, and snatching one steal.

It’s not going to look one way every night for Edgecombe this season. Clearly, the young guard is content with that role.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments

More Heavy on Sixers News

More Heavy on Sixers News ↓