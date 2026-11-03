Many believed that VJ Edgecombe’s development could take a hit due to the Philadelphia 76ers loading up their starting five with a superteam structure.

On a team with Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Jaylen Brown, the sophomore guard is clearly going to be viewed as the fifth option.

But the Sixers haven’t seen any of their stars hogging the ball. They are passing with ease and rolling with the hot hand, which happens to be Maxey through the first few weeks.

As for Edgecombe, his scoring role looks different each night. He made it clear that he’s more than fine with that.

76ers’ VJ Edgecombe Gets Honest On Lack Of Scoring Early On

“I don’t get antsy or impatient or anything. We’re 7-1, and that’s the most important thing,” Edgecombe told reporters on Monday, November 2.

“Tonight, I was able to get going a little bit, but once you just find that joy out there, just playing basketball, I was just kind of hard on myself early because I was missing shots I make, and that’s not on nobody else but me. It’s fun when you’re winning, you know. I don’t want to be a cancer because I ain’t getting the shots that I want to get, you know. I’m still learning.”

VJ Edgecombe’s Season So Far

He’s not near the top of the team when it comes to scoring, but Edgecombe has played a key role on both ends of the floor.

Whether it’s solid defense or hitting clutch shots, Edgecombe is simply taking whatever comes to him.

Before Monday’s action against the Chicago Bulls, Edgecombe was shooting 38.8% from the field to average 11.3 points per game.

When he got to the Bulls matchup on Monday, Edgecombe hit on nine of his 12 attempts from the field, putting up 21 points. He also tacked on five assists, while coming down with three rebounds, blocking one shot, and snatching one steal.

It’s not going to look one way every night for Edgecombe this season. Clearly, the young guard is content with that role.