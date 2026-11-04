WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Is Curious About 76ers Fans

When the Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the Indiana Pacers recently, the WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was in the building.

After the game, Clark and LeBron James met up, which eventually sparked a question from Kylie Kelce to Clark: Would the Indiana Fever star attend a Sixers game?

“I would love to,” Clark said on ‘Not Gonna Lie’ with Kylie Kelce.

“I need to experience the fans up close.” While Clark wants to experience a Philly sports atmosphere, she wonders if getting shown on the jumbotron at Xfinity Mobile Arena would result in cheers or boos.

The star sharpshooter was assured that since Philadelphia doesn’t have a WNBA team yet, Clark technically isn’t against them. Therefore, Kylie Kelce predicts cheers.

Caitlin Clark Praises 76ers Fans

“I love how passionate the fans are like they’re crazy but I think it’s awesome,” Clark explained.

“Phillies fans and Eagles fans, Sixers fans. They all seem kind of nuts, but I love it. Like, I love that fandom. They wanna win just as much as the players, possibly more!”

The 24-year-old Iowa-born point guard has a massive following. Since starring in the NCAA at Iowa, Clark has been one of the biggest names in the sport of basketball.

In 2024, Clark was selected No. 1 overall by the Fever. She just wrapped up her third season in the WNBA, which included 40 appearances. Clark shot the ball at a 44.5% clip from the field, averaging 22.3 points per game. She also dished out 8.3 assists per game, while coming down with 4.0 rebounds per game.

One day, Clark will become a rival of a Philly-based team in the WNBA. For the time being, she just might be celebrated as a curious fan and a friend of LeBron James.