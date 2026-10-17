This Damian Lillard Stat Is an Good Sign for the Trail Blazers

Nearly a year-and-a-half removed from rupturing his Achilles tendon, Damian Lillard’s preseason return should give Portland Trail Blazers fans reason to be optimistic, and his free throw attempts might be the most encouraging of all.

During Portland’s 128-118 loss to the Golden State Warriors last night (Oct. 16), Dame Dolla scored 23 points. His literal shot-making was somewhat modest — he shot 4-10 from the field — but it’s the way he generated those points that should make fans excited. On the night, Dame took 13 free throws in just 26 minutes. He made all of them. His ability to knock down the free throws is about as surprising as something disappearing right when you need it most. It’s expected. What’s impressive is that, after suffering the most career-threatening injury in the sport, he’s been able to get these attempts at all.

Damian Lillard’s Ability to Get Free Throw Attempts Could Supercharge the Blazers Once Again

For the preseason, which saw Dame and the Trail Blazers finish 3-1, Lillard averaged six free throws per game, with an adjusted per-36 average of 9.5 attempts per contest. This means that, in relatively limited minutes, and even while sharing the ball with All-Star Deni Avdija and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Lillard has been dangerous enough to force defenses to foul him. On an immediate note, that means good offense for the Blazers; they’ve averaged 117.5 points per game in the preseason. Looking ahead, it’s even more promising.

With the caveat that this is only the preseason, Lillard’s ability to generate free throw attempts could mean that he will still be able to pressure defenses. If his burst is anything close to where it was before his injury, it’s quite possible that he can return to his status as an All-NBA-caliber guard. After all, he’s one of the most dangerous three-point shooters the league has ever seen; at press time, he’s fifth all-time in made threes, knocking down 2,800 in his career on 37.1 percent. He won the three-point contest during NBA All-Star weekend earlier this season. Just as impressive as his volume and efficiency is the distance. During the 2023-24 NBA regular season, Lillard knocked down 21 three-pointers from at least 30 feet away from the basket, hitting them at a rate of 41.2 percent. That type of range and accuracy necessitates defenders meeting him far away from the basket. Naturally, this creates easier paths to the rim, which could mean more layup attempts. And more free throws, which he knocks down at 89.9 percent for his career. Obviously, that would mean more points. More easy ones.

If Dame can maintain anything resembling this free throw rate, it’s entirely plausible that he can average upwards of 25 points per game on strong efficiency. That would mean increased attention from the opposing defense. Because of Dame’s teammates, they can’t really afford to give it. One of the Blazers was an All-Star last season. Aside from Dame himself, two others are former All-Stars.

Why the Blazers’ Offense Could Be Very Dangerous

At age 25, Avdija is a 6-foot-8 forward who averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 60 percent true shooting last season. The only other players to average at least 24 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds on 60 true shooting or above last year? Nikola Jokić and Luka Dončić. Besides Giannis Antetokounmpo, Avdija is the best teammate Lillard has ever played with. And if he can stay healthy and accept a sixth-man role, former All-NBA guard Morant could be the third. And then there’s still Jrue Holiday, who averaged over 16 points and 6 assists while remaining one of the league’s premier perimeter defenders last year.

It’s too early to say anything concretely, but the Trail Blazers appear to have the ingredients to be a very formidable offense. And as it has so many times in the past, a lot of it will come down to Lillard. In an already storied career, Damian Lillard has scored over 22,000 points by, in large part, hitting the most difficult shots imaginable. Following a career-altering injury, the most positive sign for Lillard and the Blazers is his ability to generate the shots that are technically the easiest to make.