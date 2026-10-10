Blazers Center Yang Hansen Gets Concerning News Ahead of New Season

The Portland Trail Blazers are entering their first season under new head coach Micah Nori.

It’s also a new era in Portland, with Deni Avdija and Ja Morant at the helm, with young players like Donovan Clingan, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson representing the future.

Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday are also there to provide experience and leadership in what could be a very good season for the Blazers.

However, one young player received some concerning news ahead of the new season.

Yang Hansen Not Part of Rotation?

The Blazers acquired Yang Hansen from the Memphis Grizzlies in last year’s NBA draft. Hansen was drafted 16th overall in what was a surprising move by Portland.

In his first season with the Blazers, Yang appeared in 43 games but was limited to just seven minutes per game. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds on 31.0 percent shooting.

Speaking to reporters after Friday’s practice, coach Nori was asked about Yang’s chances of earning minutes in his second year in the NBA.

“I think that he has done a very good job and his showing has been very well,” Nori said via HoopsHype. “I think that is where we have the luxury of because with what we are going to do rotation wise. And how we are going to play, if we are fully healthy. I don’t know, it may be a spot here and there.”

“Maybe a couple bigs, Robert (Williams III) or Donovan (Clingan) get into foul trouble and those type of things and the matchup. So by any means, it is not like we are just counting Hansen out, but if there is an opportunity that arises, we feel very comfortable putting him in the basketball game.”

It’s concerning news for Yang, who needs more time to develop. He also needs reps to improve, but he won’t get it as a third-string center behind Clingan and Williams.

Blazers Owner on Yang

In an appearance on the Game Over podcast with Rich Paul and Max Kellerman back in May, Blazers owner Tom Dundon was asked about Yang Hansen’s popularity and marketability, especially outside the United States.

Dundon wasn’t going to force his next coach to play Yang to attract viewers.

“It peaked so high, and then he didn’t play that much,” Dundon said via Blazers Lead. “But I’m not doing that. I’m not playing him just because he gets views. If he earns it, he’ll play, of course, I’m not stupid. It would be great if he was good, and I hope he will be good. The guys in Portland are very confident in this.”

Yang had a pretty good summer. He looked great for China in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. He also averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 blocks in the 2026 NBA Summer League.