Darius Acuff Jr. joined an exclusive club of rookies with his stats so far. Acuff is averaging at least 25 points and 5 assists per game; the only other two rookies to average these numbers are Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson, according to StatMuse. This is a rare, exclusive club that Acuff finds himself in because of the crazy season he is having so far.

Darius Acuff Jr.: Scoring and Playmaking

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Darius Acuff Jr. #5 of the Sacramento Kings shoots over Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Golden 1 Center on November 15, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Acuff has proven that he can both score and playmake. His style of play has had a bunch of people talking early on about him as only a scorer. What people don’t realize unless they watch the games is that he is a good passer. He is finding the open guy and creating shots for others. Acuff has been really good at setting up the offense.

His scoring is on a whole different level. Acuff’s confidence is sky-high; it never gets shaken. From the first game until now, he has proven to be one of the best scorers in the league. He’s fast, quick, athletic and gets to his shot quickly. Acuff attacks the room with his quickness and explosive athleticism. His three-point shooting isn’t the best but it is improving and getting better. He is a fearless scorer for a rookie.

The Rookie is Already Making NBA History

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Darius Acuff Jr. #5 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles past Ajay Mitchell #25 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Golden 1 Center on November 15, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Acuff is already putting his name next to some of the greats. He’s establishing himself as one of the best rookies of the season and the season is still at the beginning. To be named with Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson is a special thing. With the way that his season is going so far, he may be mentioned multiple other times with some great names.

Acuff doesn’t shy away from the challenge. Not many rookies have come into the league and been able to score the way that he does. It’s impressive, and it shows how high his confidence is. Acuff is cementing himself by putting his name next to some of the greats.

So far this season, Acuff has had stellar performances. His scoring ability combined with his playmaking has put him in elite company. He is looking like a veteran in the way that he is able to score the ball. Acuff is the real deal and is going to have many more chances to make history this season.