Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie is essentially serving as a “human shield” for a bad team, according to a prominent NBA insider.

The Kings are 1-12 this season, sitting in 14th place out of 15 teams in the Western Conference, ahead of only the 1-13 Utah Jazz, who are also terrible.

That’s why there have been calls for the Kings to fire Christie. But so far, the team has resisted making a move behind the bench.

Kings Don’t Want to Fire Doug Christie

According to Sports Illustrated‘s Chris Mannix, the Kings don’t want to fire Christie, and the team may be better off letting him serve as a “human shield” as their roster is so bad that no other coach would be able to help them much, this season anyways.

“Will ownership fire Christie? They don’t want to. The decision to bring Christie back after a 22-win season was likely less an endorsement of Christie than an acknowledgement of the Kings situation. No coach was going to be able to lead this roster anywhere. Sacramento probably figured there was no reason to splurge on a high-profile coach going into what was always going to be a lost season. Better to let Christie serve as a human shield while the front office sorted through its roster issues,” Mannix wrote.

Kings Have Brutal Schedule Coming Up

The Kings also have a brutal schedule coming up. Although they have a shot to beat the Phoenix Suns at home on Wednesday, they are going to be huge underdogs against the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and San Antonio Spurs after that. It’s just a really tough stretch of games right now, and the Kings are likely going to lose all of them, and Christie will essentially be serving as the “human shield” for the team’s bad decision-making and poorly constructed roster.

“Still, the team will have to show some signs of life for Christie to hang on. The Kings have a winnable-ish home game against Phoenix on Wednesday. After that it’s the Lakers, Celtics and Spurs. That could get pretty ugly for Sacramento,” Mannix wrote.