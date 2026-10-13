Toronto Raptors Part Ways With Recently Injured Point Guard

On Monday, the Toronto Raptors officially parted ways with point guard Chucky Hepburn.

The Raptors waived Hepburn after just two preseason games. He suffered a hamstring injury last Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Blake Murphy of Sportsnet was the first to report Hepburn’s release. The Raptors made the decision to make room for big moon Jamarion Sharp.

“The Raptors have waived Chucky Hepburn to make room for Sharp,” Murphy tweeted.

Hepburn remains eligible to play for the Raptors’ G League affiliate, the Raptors 905. He will be allowed to rehab with the 905 and can earn a chance to get back into the NBA once he is healthy.

“Hepburn suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday,” Murphy added. “If he chooses, he’d be 905 eligible and can rehab there/get back into 2-way mix later.”

The 23-year-old guard had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals in the Raptors’ first preseason game, which was a 129-105 loss to the Miami Heat. He was scoreless on Saturday before injuring his hamstring in the third quarter.

Hepburn’s Basketball Career

Before declaring for the 2025 NBA draft, Chucky Hepburn spent four years in college. Hepburn played the first three years of his collegiate career for the Wisconsin Badgers. He entered the transfer portal ahead of his senior season to play for the Louisville Cardinals.

In his lone campaign with the Cardinals, Hepburn averaged 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

However, Hepburn went undrafted in 2025 but earned a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors. He played two games as a rookie, spending the most of his time with the Raptors 905 in the NBA G League.

Hepburn averaged 12.3 points, 8.8 assists and 2.3 steals in 19 games for the 905 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He made a full recovery in the offseason and entered training camp on a two-way contract.

But the Raptors decided to part ways with him to make room for Jamarion Sharp.

The 7-foot-5 Sharp is the reigning NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year. He led the league in blocks, playing for the Texas Legends. He signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers after Summer League but was cut.

Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reported that Sharp didn’t sign a two-way deal with the Raptors. He will have to compete for the open two-way spot.

Raptors Point Guard Depth Chart

The Toronto Raptors still have depth at point guard after waiving Chucky Hepburn. They have Immanuel Quickley as the starting point guard, with Jamal Shead serving as his backup.

Jaden Bradley is the third-string point guard, while Ja’Kobe Walter and Malachi Smith can also play at the point too.