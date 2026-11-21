Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic reacted after the Raptors upset the Detroit Pistons on the road on Friday night.

The Raptors entered Friday on a six-game losing skid, but they managed to snap that with a 105-102 road win over the Pistons in what was a very impressive game by Toronto.

Afterwards, coach Rajakovic sang the praises of his squad for their strong performance.

Darko Rajakovic Praises Raptors After Big Road Win

Speaking to the media after the game, Rajakovic made it clear how proud he was of his team to pull off such a massive road win.

“This group is a special group. Their togetherness, how they’re cheering for each other, how they’re dealing with resilience, it’s very, very special. To come over here, undermanned, and to win this game, is huge for us, especially because it’s an NBA Cup game as well. I’m really, really happy for our team, for our players, for our fans, everybody,” Rajakovic said.

Allen Graves Has Breakout Night for Raptors

One of the biggest reasons the Raptors won the game against Detroit was the breakout performance by their top draft pick this year, Allen Graves, who had a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists for the team. It was a fantastic game by Graves, the best game of his young NBA career to date, and he was a big driver for the Raptors and one of the main reasons that they won the game.

As well, Raptors superstar Scottie Barnes had a huge night, scoring 29 points and helping Toronto get the win in the game. Overall, it was just a clutch performance on the road by a Raptors team that badly needed to get the victory, given how much they have been struggling as of late, especially with all of the injuries that this team has been dealing with this season.

The hope for Rajakovic and the Raptors is that, following this big road win over Detroit, the team can use the momentum that it gained from this victory and carry it through to the rest of the season, especially as they get healthy.