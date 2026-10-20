Controversial Ex-Ravens Pro Bowler Passed Up By Dolphins After Workout: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are working through issues after their second loss of the season, while a former player is looking for a job in the NFL.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Miami Dolphins have signed kicker Zane Gonzalez. Notably, the team held two kicker workouts that included a former Ravens player.

“Sources: The #Dolphins are signing K Zane Gonzalez after a workout today that I’m told also included 7× Pro Bowler Justin Tucker. Gonzalez is set to join Miami pending a physical.”

Former Baltimore Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Worked Out With Dolphins

Tucker was once considered one of the best kickers in NFL history. He joined the Ravens in 2012 after playing his college ball with the Texas Longhorns.

In his 13-year Ravens career, he made 89.1% of his field goals and 98.5% of his extra points. He was selected to seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams, and he won the Super Bowl with the Ravens.

During his final season in 2024, Tucker had his worst season as a pro with a 73.3% field goal percentage. He was released by the team in the offseason, but shortly after that, he was accused of being inappropriate with massage therapists and was suspended for 10 games for it.

Since then, he has tried out for multiple teams, including the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, and New York Jets. He has yet to be signed.

Ravens Working Through Their Own Kicker Drama

After Tyler Loop missed again in the fourth quarter of the Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens decided to do something about it. They brought back Jake Moody to the practice squad to push Loop again.

This is the second time the Ravens have signed Moody to the practice squad this season. They did it after training camp, then released him after a few games.

Despite having the NFL’s longest field goal of the season at 64 yards, Loop has been good, but not great. He’s had three missed field goals this year. The late-game misses are becoming more of an issue for the team.

Baltimore returns in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals as they try to respond to the loss. This will be Loop’s most important game of the season, with all eyes on him.

Loop can’t afford any more misses this year, as the Ravens could keep Moody long-term, barring any major injuries. Baltimore could use their kicker to win a close game. If they can call on him at the end to make a big kick, that might change the narrative on Loop again.