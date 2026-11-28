Defense used to be the staple of the Baltimore Ravens, but the 2026 unit is so below standard an “emotional” franchise legend can’t contain his anger any longer. Especially when it comes to the underperformance of All-Pro edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Former Ravens defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis oversaw the legendary 2000 defense that brought the organization its first Super Bowl title. Lewis told Glenn Clark of PressBox he got “really emotional” watching today’s Ravens fold during a 35-33 defeat to the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.

Lewis saved most of his ire for the failings of Hendrickson. The four-time Pro Bowler set the Ravens back a deal worth up to $112 million, with $60 million up front, but Lewis urged the 31-year-old to “Do your freaking job! If you don’t do your job who is going to do it?”

Hendrickson did anything but his job in Carolina, yet he wasn’t the only member of the Ravens’ defense critiqued by Lewis. Even one of the rare (supposedly) standout performers was deemed culpable.

Trey Hendrickson Scorched by Marvin Lewis

Lewis highlighted Hendrickson’s two biggest gaffes at Bank of America Stadium. The first one led to an 18-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard to give the Panthers their first lead.

As Lewis told Clark, “You can’t be, if Trey’s supposed to be outside, then Trey, stay outside. Stay outside! Because the corner’s fitting inside, and now we give up a touchdown for no reason. ”

Hubbard easily got around Hendrickson because No. 91 lost contain in run support. It’s not as if the Ravens weren’t warned about Hendrickson’s issues as a run defender.

The Ravens were prepared to overlook any concerns in that area because they expected Hendrickson to transform their pass rush. Unfortunately, the former New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals standout has just two sacks through nine games.

Instead of collecting quarterback takedowns, Hendrickson’s actually costing the Ravens yards when he gets to the passer. Like the 15-yard roughing the passer penalty he incurred after slamming Panthers’ signal-caller Bryce Young to the turf.

Lewis called it a “foolish, textbook, on-the-training-tape, roughing-the-passer. I mean, it’s on the training tape. Full body weight. And then you get up and throw your hands in the air. What are you thinking!? Oh my gosh!”

Hendrickson’s mental lapse sums up his woeful season. He “now has the same number of roughing the passer penalties (2) as he has sacks,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Hendrickson now has the same number of roughing the passer penalties (2) as he has sacks. https://t.co/PhKcfuNe4j — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 22, 2026

Hendrickson isn’t winning in either phase up front, but his struggles applying pressure are hurting the Ravens in the secondary. It’s where Lewis sees bigger problems.

Ravens’ Defense Weakest On the Back End

Lewis admitted to Clark, “The thing that I’m disappointed in is we’ve got some mental errors that are happening in the back end.”

While there are some of the same issues in run support, Lewis focused more on breakdowns in coverage. Specifically, how cornerback T.J. Tampa gave up a touchdown to tight end Mitchell Evans.

Lewis explained, “27. Everybody was giving him his flowers, but that’s a mental error. You’re the one-third player. This is a mental error for a touchdown. You’re the one-third player, just do your job, bro.”

Tampa actually had a productive game by getting his hands on multiple passes, including an end-zone interception. His performance has some calling for the Ravens to be brave enough to leave faltering, but outspoken All-Pro Marlon Humphrey on the bench.

It could happen, but Lewis is pointing to problems that are less about personnel and more about technique. Like when Lewis tells DBs to “clean up their eyes, then they can quit grabbing in the secondary.”

It’s going to take a collective effort to fix this many elementary errors. Head coach Jesse Minter and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver can better communicate their ideas, but big-name players like Hendrickson also have to do their jobs on the field.