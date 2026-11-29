Derrick Henry’s been enduring perhaps the toughest season of his decorated 11-year NFL career, and the 32-year-old starting running back for the Baltimore Ravens is predicted to be in for some more “doom” against the Houston Texans in Week 12.

The free-falling Ravens are on a six-game losing skid entering Reliant Stadium, but Henry “will spell doom for the Texans against their longtime boogeyman,” according to Garrett Podell of CBS Sports.

He predicts Henry “will turn back the clock to rush for over 150 yards against the Texans.” Podell bases his prediction of a “huge game” for Henry on how the former Tennessee Titans star has tormented the AFC South outfit throughout the years.

One prominent Ravens coach must let Henry do more of the same this week.

Derrick Henry Must Be Allowed to Continue Dominance vs. Texans

Henry boasts “the most career rushing yards of any player against the Texans with 1,611 yards against Houston in eight career games against them. Henry also has the most 200-yard rushing games of any player in NFL history (seven), and four of them have come against Houston. That makes him the only player in NFL history with more than two 200-yard rushing games against a single opponent, per CBS Sports Research.”

There’s also a compelling reason from more recent history to believe Henry can live up to Podell’s prediction. It involves how “Houston has allowed 12 rushing touchdowns,” according to ESPN’s Pamela Maldonado.

Finding the end zone is the one thing Henry is still doing with any consistency this season. He absorbed a lot of punishment to get in during a bounce-back game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.

The 15-yard run accounted for Henry’s 12th score, 11th on the ground, of a difficult campaign. He even notched a pair of touchdowns during an otherwise dire 10-carries and 10-yards effort against the Los Angeles Chargers a week earlier.

Henry has since survived another trip into concussion protocol, so the Ravens have little excuse not to turn him loose against one of his favorite victims. It will require offensive coordinator Declan Doyle actually making Henry a feature of his game plan for a rare time this season.

If Doyle needs motivation to call Henry’s number more often, he should consider the impact on quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Ravens Need to Help Jacoby Brissett

Keeping Brissett clean in the pocket won’t be easy against a swarming Houston pass-rush. The group is led by prolific rush end Will Anderson Jr.

He “leads the league with 11.5 sacks, but only three have come at home. Over the past three seasons, the Ravens are 5-11 (.312) when allowing three or more sacks,” per Maldonado’s colleague Jamison Hensley.

Letting Henry carry the load is the best way to protect Brissett from Anderson. Hensley also noted the latter’s “been hit 112 times this season (third most in the NFL).”

Doyle and the Ravens have every incentive to keep Anderson off Brissett. Mostly because the 33-year-old journeyman passer boasts his own strong history against the Texans.

Brissett’s “5-2 outright against Houston over the course of his career,” according to Maldonado. Encouraging Brissett to make smarter decisions within the confines of a Henry-led offense can improve that number and finally lift these Ravens out of the mire.