The Baltimore Ravens face a “tough” problem replacing LaJohntay Wester and solving a 10-year problem on special teams, but a first-round draft bust has enough “experience” to be the answer.

He hasn’t made the grade as a quality NFL safety, so Malaki Starks could help the Ravens at a niche position. Starks is the most prominent name among eight players vying to replace recently released Wester as the Ravens’ punt returner of choice.

Wester no longer occupies this important spot after the wide receiver let two punts get away from him against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. The Ravens have since cast a wide net to find his in-house replacement.

Starks is among a large group of candidates that also includes “Rasheen Ali, Ja’Kobi Lane, Adam Randall, Chandler Rivers, Elijah Sarratt and Devontez Walker,” according to Ravens.com Staff Writer Clifton Brown.

The latter noted how Starks, who “lined up to return punts on Sunday against the Panthers after Wester’s two miscues,” actually “is the only player in that group with in-game experience returning punts since college – he had four in his final season at Georgia.”

Letting Starks add to his back catalogue of returns can help him contribute, while separating from his struggles on defense.

Malaki Starks Needs Fresh Start

It’s been a rough second season for Starks. He needed rookie head coach Jesse Minter to fight his corner after some sketchy early performances.

Minter is a believer in Starks’ potential for stardom, but the versatile defensive back’s form has hardly improved. Instead, Starks is allowing 76.9 percent of passes thrown his way to be completed, per Pro Football Reference. The 23-year-old is also surrendering 11.8 yards per target, 15.4 yards a completion and has given up four touchdowns.

Those numbers form a bleak picture. When opponents need a big play through the air, they simply go after Starks.

Part of his problem adjusting to the pros stems from the Ravens’ inability to find his best position. Starks has been moved around a lot, from deep safety, into the box and back again.

It’s easy to see what’s gone wrong for both player and team. The Ravens used a first-round pick on Starks thinking he’s another version of roving All-Pro Kyle Hamilton.

Unfortunately, it turns out being versatile alone isn’t enough to guarantee talent in the NFL. So now’s the time for the Ravens to give Starks a new way to make an impact.

Provided the team doesn’t turn to a legitimate scoring threat who made a big play in football’s third phase in Carolina.

Ravens Not Short of Options for Returner Role

Shifting Starks off the starting defense into a physically demanding return role is a risk. Particularly if opportunistic veteran free safety Jaylinn Hawkins isn’t able to stay healthy.

It’s why the Ravens could turn to third-year receiver Walker. Especially after his 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Panthers.

Walker’s got the field-stretching speed and knack for finding the end zone to be an asset as a returner. The Ravens need that kind of a spark in this area because they’re “averaging 8.2 yards per punt this season, which is their worst in 10 years,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Minter has indicated the Ravens “have a pretty good idea” who will win Wester’s old job. If it’s down to Walker and Starks, Minter faces a tricky choice between getting a true big-play specialist more involved or potentially salvaging a top-30 pick from draft bust status.