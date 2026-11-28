The Baltimore Ravens can’t seem to buy a break right now. They can’t buy their way out of a fine either.

The Ravens’ losing streak reached six games in Week 11 after a wild 35-33 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 22. The game had two trick-play touchdowns, an 86-yard kickoff return touchdown, two muffed punts, and a safety.

Carolina also didn’t put it away until Tyrel Dodson picked off Jacoby Brissett with 33 seconds left.

Now one of Baltimore’s rookie defenders is paying for a mistake that cost the Ravens a point in a game they lost by two.

Rookie Ethan Burke Disciplined by NFL

The NFL released its weekly accountability report on Saturday, and outside linebacker Ethan Burke was fined $4,954 for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter.

It happened right after Bryce Young hit Tetairoa McMillan for a 7-yard touchdown with 5:06 left in the half. Ryan Fitzgerald’s extra point was good. But Burke was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the kick, which wiped it out and moved the ball half the distance to the goal.

Carolina took advantage. Panthers head coach Dave Canales went for two, and Chuba Hubbard ran it in, putting the Panthers ahead 22-19 instead of 21-19.

That point loomed large later. Derrick Henry’s 15-yard touchdown run with 6:32 left gave Baltimore a 33-32 lead, but Fitzgerald answered with a 37-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining to win it for Carolina.

Burke was also in on the tackle on Trevor Etienne’s 2-yard run that set up the touchdown in the first place.

It’s a tough lesson for the rookie, but Burke has been one of the feel-good stories of Baltimore’s season. The Maryland native and former lacrosse standout signed with his hometown team as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in April and beat out former third-round pick Adisa Isaac for the fifth outside linebacker spot.

He also recorded his first career sack in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

Ravens’ Losing Streak Keeps Growing

The fine is a small price to pay compared to where the Ravens’ season is heading.

Baltimore opened the season 4-1. It has now lost six straight and fallen to 4-7, with Lamar Jackson on injured reserve with a thumb injury and Brissett starting in his place.

Brissett finished 24 of 37 for 276 yards with one touchdown — a 52-yard strike to Rashod Bateman — and one interception. And the injuries kept piling up. Henry left after his touchdown to be evaluated for a concussion, pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson hurt his knee in the first half, and right tackle Roger Rosengarten suffered a concussion in the second half.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter called the first half “chaotic” after the game.

“It’s a one-play at a time game and we didn’t get it done,” Minter said.

Burke’s penalty was one of those plays.

Meanwhile, Carolina improved to 5-5 and took a two-game lead in the NFC South. The Ravens visit the Houston Texans on Sunday before their Week 13 bye.