The Kansas City Chiefs are turning to the greatest kicker in Baltimore Ravens history after their own star has hit a rough patch.

“Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters that the team is changing kickers: Justin Tucker will kick Thursday night vs. the Rams instead of Harrison Butker,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“Justin Tucker will kick for Chiefs on Thursday night,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X. “Tucker hasn’t kicked in the NFL since he was with Ravens in 2024.

“The Chiefs are changing kickers and will now go with Justin Tucker over Harrison Butker,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X. “Harrison Butker will remain on the Chiefs roster, but Justin Tucker will kick for Kansas City Thursday night vs the Rams.”

Chiefs Faced Blowback Signing Justin Tucker

The Chiefs signed Tucker on October 28 after Butker, a 3-time Super Bowl champion and the record holder for career Super Bowl field goals, struggled early in the season.

“The Chiefs are signing kicker Justin Tucker to the practice squad,” The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning.

Tucker was an 8-time NFL All-Pro for the Ravens from 2012 to 2024, including a Super Bowl win and a spot on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

“Chiefs are signing K Justin Tucker to their practice squad,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Tucker hasn’t kicked in the NFL since 2024 after violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy following allegations of sexual misconduct.”

“The Chiefs add Justin Tucker, the 7-time Pro Bowler, to their practice squad, the first time he’s signed since serving a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “He’s insurance for Harrison Butker, who has missed 15 total kicks since the start of the 2025 season.”

Tucker’s Time With Ravens Ended in Scandal

Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct by workers from 16 spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area in a series of stories from The Baltimore Banner at the beginning of 2025, leading to his release by the Ravens in May 2025, followed by a 10-game suspension by the NFL in June.

“In an unceremonious end to one of the greatest of Ravens careers, Baltimore released Justin Tucker on Monday, parting ways with the NFL’s most accurate kicker amid an investigation by the league for sexual misconduct,” Hensley wrote.

Tucker, who won a Super Bowl as a rookie with the Ravens following the 2012 season, set the NFL record with a 66-yard, game-winning field goal against the Detroit Lions in 2021.