On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers authored a moment that will live on through the years — what ESPN called a “scorched-earth interview” on The Pat McAfee Show that ended with the Steelers handing Rodgers his release, with owner Art Rooney Jr. citing “insubordination” as the reason.
The next — and most nuclear — move for Rodgers would not only be to sign with another team, but to sign with another team in the AFC North.
To that end, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called the QB-poor Baltimore Ravens the “Top Landing Spot” for Rodgers if he wants to play out his 22nd and final NFL season somewhere else.
The Ravens are on their fourth starting quarterback with Jacoby Brissett.
“Baltimore has lost two straight with Brissett at quarterback, and Rodgers would probably provide an upgrade in ball security,” Knox wrote. “If head coach Jesse Minter believes he can win with defense, a strong ground game, and efficient quarterback play, he could view Rodgers as an upgrade Brissett has thrown an interception in each game with the Ravens. Rodgers’ familiarity with AFC North defenses could also be an asset for the Ravens. For Rodgers, the prospect of facing McCarthy and the Steelers twice in the final month of the season could be extremely appealing.”
ESPN Airs Unprecedented ‘Scorched Earth’ Interview
Viewers on Wednesday afternoon could hardly believe the words coming out of Rodgers’ mouth — a similar feeling McAfee had as he stood, wide-eyed, listening to an unprecedented tale of incompetence and bridge-burning.
ESPN’s headline said it all afterward — “Steelers cut Aaron Rodgers after QB rips McCarthy in scorched-earth interview” — and the story essentially took over all of sports over the last 24 hours.
“Aaron Rodgers has said the following about Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show: Sleeping during meetings, not watching film, ‘1,2,3, Packers’ against the Eagles, not knowing the game plan or the call sheet, Missing meetings or practices from time to time, no effort to speak to the defensive players, claiming these issues went on with the Packers and Cowboys, McCarthy still blames him for getting fired (by Packers) in 2018,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.
How Ravens Got This Desperate at QB
It’s been a nightmare season for the Ravens, who are 4-7 and on a 6-game losing streak headed into Sunday’s road game against the Houston Texans.
That all began with a high-ankle sprain that cost 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson 3 games early in the season; he returned and lasted exactly one play against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 before suffering a thumb injury that required surgery.
His backup, Tyler Huntley, suffered a season-ending toe injury in the same game. The Ravens were forced to start undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano for one game before trading with the Arizona Cardinals for Brissett.
Ravens Called Top Landing Spot for Aaron Rodgers After ‘Scorched Earth’ Interview