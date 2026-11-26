On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers authored a moment that will live on through the years — what ESPN called a “scorched-earth interview” on The Pat McAfee Show that ended with the Steelers handing Rodgers his release, with owner Art Rooney Jr. citing “insubordination” as the reason.

The next — and most nuclear — move for Rodgers would not only be to sign with another team, but to sign with another team in the AFC North.

To that end, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called the QB-poor Baltimore Ravens the “Top Landing Spot” for Rodgers if he wants to play out his 22nd and final NFL season somewhere else.

The Ravens are on their fourth starting quarterback with Jacoby Brissett.