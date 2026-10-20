Former Ravens 200-Tackle Castoff Released By Giants: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to figure things out after their Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, but they aren’t the only ones with bad news.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo shared a roster update with a former Ravens linebacker. The New York Giants have decided to move on from one of their defenders after just two short games.

“The #Giants have released LB Jihad Ward, sources say. He was signed off the #Vikings’ practice squad late last month. Appeared in two games, logging 41 snaps.”

Former Baltimore Ravens LB Jihaad Ward Released By Giants

Ward has 200 career tackles in the NFL and has played for seven teams. He has posted just one tackle in the two games he has played for the Giants this season.

The Ravens had Ward on the roster in 2019 and 2020. He played in 21 games, racking up 23 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 pass deflections, and 2 fumble recoveries.

Ward has played in 138 games and started 49. He has racked up 200 tackles, 95 quarterback hits, 29 tackles for loss, 24 sacks, 12 pass deflections, 5 fumble recoveries, and 3 forced fumbles.

Ravens Look to Bounce Back After Week 6 Browns Loss

The Ravens still have work to do on offense after a lackluster performance against the Browns. Baltimore managed less than 240 yards of offense and was shut out in the last three quarters after scoring 10 points in the first quarter.

Entering Week 7, the Ravens sit at 4-2 and will take on another AFC North opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals. This Bengals game has become even more important for the Ravens, as they need a win to get a division win on the record. Baltimore can’t afford another divisional loss after the Browns game.

In the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns lead with a 4-2 record. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are also 4-2, but the Browns own the tiebreaker since they beat both teams this season. That is the big problem for the Ravens and why they need to win in Week 7.

The hope is that quarterback Lamar Jackson will be back for the Ravens after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. Jackson makes the offense better when he is on the field. Tyler Huntley has been running the offense as quarterback over the last two games.

Defensively, it’s a big game for edge rusher Trey Hendrickson as he faces his old team, the Bengals. Hendrickson had a contract dispute with Cincinnati last year. That makes this game more personal as he wants to stick it to them.

While losing to the Bengals wouldn’t be the end of the world, the Ravens need to secure a win. Every division game counts now, and they can’t let this one slip away. They have to keep pace with the Browns as best they can.