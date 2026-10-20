Baltimore Ravens Sign Record-Setting Kicker to Compete With Tyler Loop

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t standing on ceremony at 4-2 and looking up at the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North standings.

That includes bringing in competition for starting kicker Tyler Loop.

“Sources: The Ravens are signing K Jake Moody to their practice squad, bringing him back as competition,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Moody was with the team earlier this season when Tyler Loop had struggled in camp … (Moody) 26-year-old went 19/23 on FGs last season, including 10/11 in Washington. He also made both of his 50+ yard attempts, with a long of 56 yards.”

“The Ravens are once again signing K Jake Moody to their practice squad,” Ravens reporter Kevin Oestricher wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Moody was with Baltimore briefly during training camp, and will join Tyler Loop in the Ravens’ kicking room again Jesse Minter was frustrated when discussing Loop’s misses on Monday.”

Loop’s struggles have been hard to understand in 2026 — he’s 5-for-5 on field goals over 50 yards this season but just 2-of-5 on field goals from 40-49 yards, including another miss in Sunday’s 13-10 loss to the Browns.

Jake Moody Lost Commanders Job to Rookie

The Commanders chose rookie Drew Stevens over Moody for 2026.

“Sources: The Commanders are releasing K Jake Moody,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on August 18. “The 26-year-old went 19/23 on FGs last season, including 10/11 in Washington. He also made both of his 50+ yard attempts, with a long of 56 yards.”

Moody was the rare early-round draft pick for a kicker, with the San Francisco 49ers taking him in the 3rd round (No. 99 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft out of Michigan.

The 49ers waived Moody just 1 game into the 2025 season.

Jake Moody Lost Job After Signing New Contract

Moody lost his job after the Commanders gave him a new contract in March.

“The Commanders are re-signing kicker Jake Moody to a one-year deal, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on March 6.

Moody set the Bears franchise record for a kicker’s 1st game with 4 field goals in a 25-24 win over the Commanders in Week 6 of the 2025 regular season, including a game-winning 38-yard field goal as time expired.

“Chicago Bears kicker Jake Moody’s signature moment of the 2025 season came against the Washington Commanders back in October,” Bears Wire’s Brandon Sugrue wrote after Moody signed. “Now, he gets the opportunity to become their starting kicker for the rest of the season.”