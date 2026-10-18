Bills Dalton Kincaid Injury Update: Will Tight End Return Against Raiders?

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering an injury.

Kincaid appeared to be hurt on a touchdown catch that was called back for a holding penalty on the Bills, and later left the field with trainers. It was not immediately clear whether Kincaid would be able to return.

Update: Kincaid was able to return in the fourth quarter, catching a pass for a first down in the team’s drive after the Raiders scored a game-tying touchdown.

Team Makes Announcement on Dalton Kincaid

Shortly after Kincaid was seen walking with trainers off the field, the team announced that he had suffered a rib injury.

“Injury Update: TE Dalton Kincaid (ribs) is questionable to return,” the team shared on X.

The CBS broadcast noted in the fourth quarter that Kincaid was taken to the locker room for X-rays, and that the team hadn’t ruled out a potential return to the game.

Kincaid was having a productive game until that point, making six receptions for 24 yards.

While it was not clear the severity of Kincaid’s injury or whether he could return, reporter Alex Brasky noted that it would be a major detriment to the team’s offense.

“Dalton Kincaid to the locker room. Potential disaster,” Brasky shared in a post on X.

Bills Face Challenges on Offense

The Bills were already shorthanded on offense going into the game, losing wide receiver DJ Moore to a shoulder injury. Moore had been limited during the week, and was listed as inactive for the game.

The Bills also faced a challenge against an aggressive Raiders defense. Quarterback Josh Allen completed 16-of-23 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns through the first three quarters, while being limited to just two carries for four yards on the ground. Running back James Cook, who struggled with fumbles in the win over the Rams, was also held to 64 yards on 14 carries through the fourth quarter.

Allen rediscovered the running game in the previous week, rushing for 121 yards on 10 carries.