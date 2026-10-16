Buffalo Bills Get Disappointing News on DJ Moore Ahead of Raiders Game

The Buffalo Bills appear likely to have to play without No. 1 receiver DJ Moore once again.

Buffalo is coming off a thrilling 37-34 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on the road in a game in which Moore wasn’t active due to a shoulder injury.

The Bills will go on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

DJ Moore DNP at Buffalo Bills Practice Again

Getty Bills DJ Moore didn’t practice again.

Buffalo was without Moore against the Rams, and it’s trending that he won’t be available on Sunday.

The Bills released their injury report, and Moore once again didn’t practice.

“For the second straight day today, Bills WR DJ Moore did not practice due to his shoulder injury,” Adam Schefter wrote on X.

With Moore not practicing, it’s bad news as Buffalo will likely be without their No. 1 receiver again. However, the Bills have their bye week next week, so there was some thought the team would keep him out this week anyway and use the bye week to give him extra rest to get healthy.

Moore is an important part of the Bills’ offense, so making sure he’s healthy for January and potentially February is key for the team.

The good news, however, was that Joshua Palmer was limited for the second straight day in a row, so he could be back to give Josh Allen another weapon.

Buffalo Staying in California Before Raiders Game

After playing the Rams on Monday Night, Buffalo stayed in California to stay on the West Coast before playing the Raiders.

It was a decision the team thought would benefit them, as they didn’t need to make another cross-country flight.

“There is a recovery component to it. And being out here, I think there could be a lot of growth, both as our football team and helping our recovery,” Brady said.

Buffalo will practice at UC Irvine Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before flying to Las Vegas on Saturday.

“We’re together, they’re together, they’re going through all this together out here, kind of away from everything. Our job is still to go out and win this football game,” he said.

The Bills are 4.5-point favorites on the road against the Raiders.