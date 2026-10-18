Is DJ Moore Playing Today for Bills vs. Raiders? What Happened to Star WR?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore is not playing today against the Las Vegas Raiders. Moore continues to recover from a shoulder injury and also missed the Bills’ Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The star playmaker was listed as questionable ahead of the Raiders game but is among the team’s inactives in Las Vegas. Moore has been week-to-week leading up to the two most recent Bills games.

The wideout has been treated as a game-time decision the last two weeks. Moore last played against the New England Patriots on October 4.

Buffalo has a bye in Week 7, so the soonest Moore can return is Sunday, November 1, against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills’ upcoming bye week likely played a role in Buffalo opting to sit Moore for another week.

“My feeling is no. Not playing, that’s my feeling, that he wouldn’t play,” WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio said of Moore’s status, per Sports Illustrated. “He wants to play. We know that, right? He wants to play, that’s just in his nature.

“But, guys, I mean, they went to L.A. and won a game without him, still scored 37 points… And then, they have a bye next week,” Capaccio added.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s smart to put him on the field unless he’s actually truly healthy enough.”

Bills WR DJ Moore Will Not Have a Chance to Play Again Until November Amid Injury

The playmaker will now get an extended rest before potentially playing in Week 8 against the Ravens. Come November, Moore will have been sidelined for at least two games in addition to the Bills’ bye week depending on his status for Week 8.

Prior to the Bills-Rams game in Week 5, head coach Joe Brady provided an assessment of Moore’s status.

“DJ’s a competitor,” Brady told reporters on Moore. “He’s going to do literally everything he can to be out there.

“… We owe it to him, if he feels he can play… then we’re gonna roll with that.”

Bills QB Josh Allen on DJ Moore: ‘He’s Going to be a Huge Help for Us’

Moore has unfortunately spent much of the season dealing with injuries. The star receiver has notched 12 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown this season prior to the most recent shoulder issue.

Heading into the season, Bills quarterback Josh Allen discussed what the addition of Moore could mean for the team’s offense.

“I think what D.J.’s gonna bring to us, obviously veteran leadership, he’s been in the league as long as I’ve been in the league and he’s produced at such a high level for the last eight years,” Allen noted in June, per NFL.com.

“Just really getting to know him, we’re locker mates, and to have that relationship that we already have, it’s a pretty seamless fit,” Allen continued.

“I’m excited to continue to get to work with him. He’s going to be a huge help for us this next season and seasons to come.”