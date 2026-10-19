Buffalo Bills Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Breaks Silence on Ejection

The Buffalo Bills entered the bye week with a 33-31 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Before the first half ended, Bills starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected for spitting near a Raiders player. The play resulted in a 15-yard penalty and a chance for the Raiders to take one shot at the end zone.

The Bills will enter their bye week with a record of 5-1.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Apologizes to Buffalo Bills

After the ejection, Gardner-Johnson did face the music as he spoke to the media after the game.

Gardner-Johnson apologized to the team and said it was something he can’t do, as it hurts the team.

“We were just arguing and talking,” Gardner-Johnson told reporters postgame. “It was nothing negative. He ain’t do nothing to me. It was just in the heat of the game arguing and talking s**t. That gesture isn’t warranted.”

Gardner-Johnson said he does expect to be fined for it, and knows he has to be better going forward.

“I got to be a better player, I got to be a better vet, I hurt my team,” Gardner-Johnson said. I just go to control my emotions.”

Although Gardner-Johnson knows he has to be better, whether or not he gets a chance to prove that is unclear. There are calls for the Bills to cut him after the ejection, as he’s also struggled this season, which could lead to Damar Hamlin or Jalen Kilgore taking over his role.

Joe Brady Sends Message to Gardner-Johnson

Before Gardner-Johnson spoke to the media in the locker room, Joe Brady made his feelings clear about the ejection.

Brady said it’s something the Bills will address and is something they can’t allow.

“I haven’t seen the clip yet. I was talking to the ref, they took it to New York and it was clear as day. I’m sure I’m going to see it shortly after here. At the end of the day, if it shows up, that can’t happen; that’s the discipline I’m talking about. It’s uncalled for, it can’t happen, and it’s going to be addressed,” Brady said.

Whether or not the Bills will move on from Gardner-Johnson is to be seen. But the team can use the bye week as a chance to bring in some safeties and perhaps take his job.