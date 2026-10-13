Josh Allen Makes Eye-Opening Admission After Bills’ Thrilling Win vs. Rams

The Buffalo Bills managed to pick up a huge victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, as they prevailed in a thrilling overtime matchup by a final score of 37-34. Per usual, Josh Allen was the guy who powered the Bills to victory, and in the process, he picked up the first overtime win of his storied career.

This wasn’t necessarily Allen’s cleanest game in the air, but he more than made up for it with one of his best rushing performances ever. After the game, Allen shared a surprising admission regarding his inconsistent game as a passer that will surely catch the attention of Buffalo and its fanbase.

Josh Allen Working Through Issues With His Throwing Mechanics

By now, it is common knowledge that Allen is arguably the most impactful offensive player in the NFL, and games like this are proof as to why that’s the case. In the air, Allen wasn’t all that great (12/19, 210 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT), but it didn’t matter because he was simply unstoppable as a runner (10 CAR, 121 YDS, 1 TD).

This continues a concerning recent trend where Allen hasn’t been all that effective in the air, though. He racked up just 204 yards and a pair of interceptions against the winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, before failing to lead the Bills to victory over the New England Patriots in Week 4, with a crucial late-game interception sealing the deal.

Allen is dangerous enough on the ground that he can still power Buffalo to victory, even when things aren’t opening up for him in the air. While his group of pass catchers struggled to get open for much of the team’s win over the Rams, Allen revealed that he is actually dealing with some mechanical issues when it comes to his throwing that he and the Bills’ coaching staff are working through.

“Just didn’t feel like I was in a rhythm (early), wasn’t taking some of the underneath stuff. Fighting mechanically some stuff right now that I’m working on,” Allen said, per Nick Suss of ESPN. “But I felt like in that second half I got into a rhythm. Guys made some plays. It’s awesome stuff.”

Bills Hoping Josh Allen Can Figure Out His Mechanical Issues

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills smiles prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

It’s rare to see a player like Allen come out and admit their mechanics are out of whack, but even the best players in the league go through struggles. Allen certainly isn’t immune to cold streaks, and while it has caused some issues for Buffalo’s offense, it is better to be dealing with this sort of stuff now than in January when the playoffs roll around.

Beyond that, it’s worth noting that the Bills are still 4-1, so even with Allen not playing up to his full potential, the rest of the roster has managed to bail him out. Down the stretch, though, Allen carried Buffalo to victory on Monday night, and he will look to carry that positive momentum into Week 6, where a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders awaits.