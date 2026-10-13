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Josh Allen Announces Personal News Amid Bills-Rams Game

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills waves prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

As Josh Allen prepared for the Buffalo Bills to take on the Los Angeles Rams, the star quarterback also announced a continued partnership off the field. Allen is once again teaming up with Wonderful Pistachios throughout the NFL season.

The Bills quarterback is not only passionate about pistachios but owns a farm that grows the tasty snack. Allen is taking part in a new commercial campaign which celebrates his love for pistachios.

“I’m excited to be back with Wonderful Pistachios for another year because they keep finding new ways to have fun with the farmer side of my life,” Allen said in a statement on his partnership with Wonderful Pistachios.

“I get to eat pistachios, make some funny commercials and remind people I actually know my way around a pistachio orchard. Hard to complain about that.”

Here’s a look at one of several Wonderful Pistachios ads featuring Allen.

Bills QB Josh Allen Will Earn $73 Million in 2026, the 2nd Most in the NFL

Not only is Allen winning on the field, but the Bills star continues to be one of the most marketable NFL players. Allen is projected to be the the No. 2 NFL earner in 2026 at $73 million, per Forbes.

The Bills quarterback is behind Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes‘ $86.8 million. Allen earned $55 million on the field and $18 million away from football thanks to business partnerships like the star’s collaboration with Wonderful Pistachios.

Josh Allen Has a 6-Year, $330 Million Contract With the Bills

The Buffalo signal-caller is on a six-year, $330 million contract with the Bills. Allen’s deal is set to run through the 2030 season.

“While Josh Allen is known to most as an NFL superstar and MVP quarterback, at Wonderful Pistachios we also celebrate his work off the field, as a pistachio farmer,” said Michael Perdigao, president of The Wonderful Agency.

“Because as the on-screen disclosure in these ads say, ‘Seriously, Josh Allen really owns a pistachio farm.’”

Josh Allen’s Wife Is Actress Hailee Steinfield

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Allen has been busy off the field as the Bills quarterback announced several partnerships in recent weeks. The Bills quarterback also revealed commercials with SoFi, Therabody, Gatorade and Pepsi among others this NFL season.

Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfield, have one child together. The Buffalo quarterback admitted that being married has made him a bit more well-rounded.

“Maybe that I am more than a football player,” Allen said of what marriage has taught the star during an October 2025, interview, per Fox News. “My whole dream as a kid, you know, has been to be in this position, and I have never thought of anything outside of that or beyond that.

“Hopefully, I get to still play this game for a very long time, and ultimately, my goal is to play this for as long as I physically can, but there is life after it as well.”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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Josh Allen Announces Personal News Amid Bills-Rams Game

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