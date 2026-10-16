Josh Allen Clear NFL MVP Betting Favorite for Bills

Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen is the clear favorite to win the NFL MVP award after the first five weeks of the season.

Allen has the Bills off to a 4-1 start this season, which has them first place in the AFC East and fourth place in the conference through the first five weeks of the season.

Although there are still 13 weeks left this season for things to change, the oddsmakers right now like Allen’s chances of capturing his second career NFL MVP award.

Josh Allen Is the MVP Favorite

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Allen is the clear favorite to win the NFL MVP award this season, as he currently sits at +240 odds to take home the honor.

Following Allen, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is second at +300 odds, followed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs at +600. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars at +750 and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at +950 round out the rest of the top five.

Josh Allen Has Been Incredible This Season for the Bills

While it’s still very early in the season, and a lot can change from now until Week 18, there is no doubt that Allen has been incredibly impressive through the first five weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

He has thrown for 1,249 yards with a 65.9 completion %, while tossing seven touchdowns compared to four picks. His passer rating currently sits at 99.6.

But while Allen’s passing numbers are very solid, where he really sets himself apart from the rest of the NFL’s quarterbacks is with his legs.

This season, Allen has already rushed for 239 yards and has scored a league-leading eight touchdowns on the ground, which is beyond impressive for a QB.

If Allen continues to have these kinds of strong numbers from now until the end of the season, and should the Bills make the playoffs, then he has an excellent chance of capturing his second NFL MVP award.

But that’s still a long way away, and for now, he’s getting ready for the Bills’ next game, a Sunday matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, where Buffalo are -4.5 point favorites.