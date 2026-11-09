Bills Trade Pitch Swaps Struggling Wide Receiver for Super Bowl-Winning Defender

The Buffalo Bills will finish off Week 9 of the 2026 NFL campaign with a Monday Night Football clash against the Minnesota Vikings. However, in the buildup to this game, you can bet that the front office is actively surveying the trade market, as the trade deadline is set to strike at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon.

While the Bills are arguably the best team in the league currently, there’s no doubt that there are some holes on this roster that need to be filled. Most of those holes are on the defensive side of the ball, so with that in mind, let’s take a look at a unique trade pitch that would see Buffalo deal from its offense and part ways with struggling wide receiver Keon Coleman in exchange for Washington Commanders Super Bowl-winning defensive lineman Charles Omenihu.

Bills’ Keon Coleman, Charles Omenihu Trade Pitch

Play

Bills receive: DE Charles Omenihu, 2027 sixth-round pick

Commanders receive: WR Keon Coleman

The story has been the same for the Bills for much of the Josh Allen era. Their offense can almost always score at will, but the defense struggles to hold up its end of the bargain. Despite the front office’s best efforts, that appears to be the case once again this year, as the team’s work over the offseason has not yielded the desired results.

Finding a way to pressure the quarterback has been Buffalo’s biggest issue this year. Gregory Rousseau has seven sacks on his own, but the rest of the defense has combined for just eight sacks, giving the Bills a lowly total of 15 sacks. If there’s a spot where the front office will be looking for help, it’s along the defensive line, which is where a guy like Omenihu could come into play.

Omenihu is in his first year with the Commanders, and he’s made a living throughout his career as a pass-rush specialist. He only has one sack this season, but he isn’t too far removed from racking up seven sacks in just 11 games for a 2023 Kansas City Chiefs team that went on to win the Super Bowl.

Buffalo could just use draft picks to land Omenihu, but this would actually provide the team with an opportunity to move off Coleman, who just cannot find his footing with this team. The Commanders need help at wide receiver now that Terry McLaurin’s season is over, and with Coleman being a more valuable asset than Omenihu, this deal would allow Buffalo to pick up a 2027 sixth-round pick as a sweetener for parting with the former second-round pass catcher.

Would the Bills, Commanders Be Interested in This Trade Pitch?

Getty Washington Commanders edge rusher Charles Omenihu.

At this stage, Omenihu can really only be viewed as a flyer for the Bills. He’s never really been able to hold his own as a run defender, which means he would have to start racking up more sacks than he has been able to get while with Washington early on this season in order for this deal to be worthwhile. Getting another draft pick back, but you can very well make the argument that Buffalo would be better off just holding onto Coleman.

The Commanders would be the team more interested in this deal, as Coleman would immediately take have a role in their passing attack. Beyond that, getting something of value for Omenihu would be a big win, even though Washington is already somewhat banged up along its defensive line after losing Daron Payne to a season-ending injury. The problem is that this deal just doesn’t do enough for the Bills, making it unlikely that it will take place before the deadline.