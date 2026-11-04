Buffalo Bills 11-TD Wide Receiver Surprisingly Named as Trade Candidate

The Buffalo Bills could make a surprise move and trade off their roster ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL Trade Deadline.

Buffalo is atop the AFC and is one of the best teams in the NFL and a legit Super Bowl contender. So, the Bills should be looking to add talent to their roster before the deadline. Yet they could also trade off their roster.

Buffalo will go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman Named as Trade Candidate

The Bills could look for more offensive help, but the focus will likely be on defense.

However, ahead of the trade deadline, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano named Keon Coleman as the most likely player the Bills will trade off their roster.

“Wide receiver Keon Coleman. Coleman has played well enough to stay in Buffalo’s short-term and maybe long-term plans. But I’m not sure this team will trade anyone. So consider this pure speculation that Coleman could be attractive enough to a receiver-needy team to bring back the defensive help Buffalo seeks,” Graziano wrote.

Coleman is having more success this season, which is a do-or-die for him. He’s recorded 20 receptions for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns. In his NFL career, Coleman has recorded 87 receptions for 1,247 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Bills selected Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he has struggled to be the impact receiver Buffalo drafted him as. So, this year was pivotal for him to remain on the Bills. But, if they get the right offer, perhaps Buffalo deals him.

Joe Brady Defends Keon Coleman

After the Bills’ playoff exit, owner Terry Pegula took a shot at Coleman and him being a draft bust and not someone GM Brandon Beane wanted to draft.

Yet, after Buffalo hired Joe Brady as its new head coach, he defended Coleman and showed some support.

“I told Keon when I got hired, the best thing that happened to Keon Coleman was me being his head coach,” Brady said at his introductory press conference. “I was one of the ones that stood on the table for Keon Coleman, and I believe in Keon Coleman. …

“He’s going to continue to grow. But the elements that we saw in the draft process, the confidence that I have in him and his ability. And as long as he’s handling what he needs to do off the field, I have no doubt that he’s going to be successful on the field.”

Despite Brady defending Coleman, he still could be dealt.