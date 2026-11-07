Commanders Players Fined $35K For Multiple Hits On Eagles’ Tanner McKee

During the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 8 road loss against the Washington Commanders, two hits on the quarterback, Tanner McKee, resulted in fines for the home team.

On November 7, the NFL announced that three Commanders players would be hit with fines. Charles Omenihu received an unsportsmanlike conduct call and will have to fork over $14,926 for a “violent gesture.”

As for the McKee hits, they generated the same cost.

The first one occurred in the third quarter. K’Lavon Chaisson hit McKee in the head/neck area, which was deemed unnecessary. He landed a $17,911 fine for it.

Then in the fourth quarter, Odafe Oweh landed one for putting his body weight on McKee after a hit. The NFL sent another $17,911 fine his way.

Tanner McKee Struggled vs Commanders

It might’ve been a costly Sunday Night Football for some Commanders players, but they were able to secure the win.

Amid the Eagles’ 27-10 loss, McKee completed 67.6% of the 34 passes he attempted. McKee totaled 212 yards in the air, scoring zero touchdowns. He threw one interception.

After his third straight start, McKee learned that he would not move forward in that position. The Eagles chose to bench McKee for the upcoming matchup against the New York Giants. Joe Milton will be called on to start.

In addition to being a backup, McKee might not even play. According to the Eagles’ injury report, he was limited and will be deemed questionable for Sunday’s game due to a rib injury. It’s unclear if McKee’s sudden setback is related to any of those hits or not.

The Eagles will kick off against the Giants at 1 PM ET.