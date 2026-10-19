Buffalo Bills Release 3-Year Veteran CB After Tre’Davious White Signing

The Buffalo Bills made some changes to their practice roster during their bye week.

Buffalo is coming off a 33-30 win over the Las Vegas Raiders to enter the bye week with a record of 5-1.

The Bills’ defense, however, has been an issue, and Buffalo has been urged to make some moves to help bolster it, especially the secondary.

Buffalo Bills Make CB Moves

The Bills made a move on their practice squad, as the team released three-year veteran cornerback A.J. Woods, the team announced on Monday.

Woods signed with the Bills’ practice squad on October 6 after he was part of the Atlanta Falcons‘ final roster cuts in August.

The 25-year-old cornerback went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Pitt and signed with the Washington Commanders. He was waived in August and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles‘ practice squad.

Woods was on the Eagles’ practice squad for the entire year and is considered a Super Bowl champion as Philadelphia won it all that year. He signed a reserve/future contract in February but was released in August.

Woods then spent time with the Denver Broncos and Falcons in 2025. Although Woods has been in the NFL for three years, he’s never played in a game and instead has just spent time on practice squads and offseason rosters.

At Pitt, Woods was an impact cornerback. In his senior year, he recorded 30 tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 interception. In his five-year college career, he recorded 105 tackles, 2 sacks, and 4 interceptions.

Buffalo Brings Back White

The Bills released Woods because the team signed White to their practice squad.

This will be White’s third stint in Buffalo after being drafted in 2017 and playing until 2023. He returned to Buffalo last season and had a major role in the defense.

White started in 16 games, totaling 10 passes defensed, one interception, and 40 tackles.

In his lone year away from the Bills in 2024, he spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams. White is expected to use time on the practice squad to get accustomed to Jim Leonhard’s defense before signing to the active roster, according to Adam Schefter.

“CB Tre’Davious White is signing with the Bills’ practice squad, where he will acclimate before joining their active roster. White turned down several opportunities to return to Buffalo. White started 16 regular-season games and two playoff games last season. His agents, Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of unisportsmgmt, confirmed the signing,” Schefter wrote on X.

The Bills are on their bye week and will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. So, White will have time to get accustomed to the defense and help bolster the secondary.